COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sam Houston State head football coach K.C. Keeler and his staff took full advantage of National Signing Day on Wednesday, adding 17 players to the roster for the 2019 season.

Of those 17 players, five register as three-star prospects while one was a four-star prospect. Four are already in attendance at Sam Houston as midyear transfers, in addition to 13 high school additions. Nine of the additions are on offense with eight for the defensive side of the ball.

Keeler’s staff also continued a trend that has existed since his arrival prior to the 2014 season: recruiting the state of Texas. Every player joining the Kats in the 2019 class originally hails from the Lone Star State, and since Keeler arrived 72 of the 80 (90.0 percent) of the high school signees his staff have inked have been from Texas.

KEELER QUOTABLES ON THE CLASS

“I thought our staff did a great job of getting into high schools and getting great evaluations on kids in the fall. We did a great job of getting them on campus. Our biggest selling point is our players and our culture and once we got them on campus we hit on about 90 percent of the guys we brought in.”

“We are excited about the class. We have a couple of guys we feel like can play right away for us and some guys who we feel like should be able to develop into some really great players at the FCS level. It’s one of those classes that I feel like people are going to look back on and feel as though it’s one of the best classes in the country.”

2019 SPRING SIGNING CLASS

MIDYEAR TRANSFERS

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

Toneil Carter • RB • 6-0 • 215 • Houston, Texas • Langham Creek HS • Texas

TEXAS

2018 SEASON

Did not see any action … took a redshirt.

2017 SEASON

Played in nine games and made two starts (at Iowa State, Oklahoma State) … finished the season fifth on the team with 252 rushing yards and tied for third on the team with three rushing TDs in 2017 … also added six receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown … made his career debut in a 56-0 win over San Jose State … rushed for 56 yards (9.3 ypc) and a touchdown on six carries … had a long rush of 38 yards … made his first career start at Iowa State … rushed four times for 14 yards and had two catches for 23 yards … caught a 22-yard touchdown pass, his first career receiving TD … had six carries for 32 yards in UT’s double-overtime victory against Kansas State … rushed five times for six yards against Oklahoma … had just one rush and one catch against No. 10/11 Oklahoma State … led the team in rushing as he totaled 15 attempts for 70 yards and a score in a 38-7 win at Baylor … also had one catch for seven yards … rushed three times for 34 yards and had one reception for nine yards in a 42-27 victory over Kansas … had a 23-yard rushing touchdown against the Jayhawks … had 10 rushes for 27 yards in UT’s 28-14 win at No. 24/25 West Virginia … rushed three times for 10 yards against Texas Tech.

LANGHAM CREEK HIGH SCHOOL

Coached by Todd Thompson at Langham Creek … an All-American and three-time All-District running back … played in the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game … was a unanimous first team All-District 17-6A selection at running back following his senior season … named second team All-USA Texas at running back … also named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2016 Super Team … rushed for 3,712 yards in his career and 55 touchdowns … No. 24 player in Texas and the No. 181 (No. 11 RB) player nationally according to Rivals … No. 158 (No. 9 RB) nationally and No. 25 player in Texas by 247Sports … ESPN ranks him No. 71 (No. 7 RB) nationally as well as the No. 15 player in Texas … rated No. 120 (No. 12 RB) nationally by Scout and as the No. 3 RB in Texas … ranked as the No. 5 prospect on the Houston Chronicle’s Top 100 … also listed at No. 20 on the Austin American-Statesman’s Fab 55 … No. 7 in the Houston Chronicle’s Top 100 … a Waco Tribune Top 100 player … named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Tops in Texas at running back … rushed for 1,114 yard and 18 touchdowns as a senior … began the season with a 29-28 victory over Klein Oak in which he rushed for 90 yards and had 24 receiving … also returned three kicks for 88 yards … found the end zone three times in a week two win over Cypress Creek … rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns, had three receptions for 34 yards and a TD … totaled 64 rushing yards in a win over Cypress Falls as Langham Creek moved to 3-0 … rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 16 attempts in a victory over Cypress Woods … had just nine rush attempts the following week in a win over Cypress Lakes, but rushed for 154 yards and four touchdowns … also had one reception for 14 yards … defeated by Cypress Ranch the following week, but rushed 18 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns, his third straight 100-yard game … had his best game of the season in a win over Cypress Springs, rushing 32 times for 283 yards and five touchdowns … came back from injury for the beginning of the playoffs … rushed 12 times for 61 yards and score, while also adding a 62-yard TD reception in the Lobos’ 50-13 win over Houston Heights in the first round of the 6A Division II playoffs … had a rushing touchdown and totaled 92 all-purpose yards in a season-ending 29-21 loss to Cinco Ranch … named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preseason Super Team … was first team All-District 17-6A in 2015 … totaled 1,216 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior … earned first team All-District 17-6A in 2014 as a sophomore … totaled 1,382 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns as Langham Creek became the district’s first undefeated champion in four years at 9-0.

Ylijahh Hall • OL • 6-5 • 295 • Bryan, Texas • Bryan HS • Baylor

BAYLOR

Did not play in 2018.

BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL

Had 28 pancake blocks and did not allow a sack in his senior season at Bryan HS … Graded out at 89 percent as a senior at BHS … All-District 18-5A honorable mention as a junior … Rated three stars by 247Sports.com … Rated as No. 155 prospect in Texas … Three-star recruit according to Rivals.com … Three-star recruit according to ESPN … Ranked by ESPN as the No. 88 prospect in Texas … Helped team to second round of state playoffs in 2016 … Named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football third team Super Team … Also ranked in the DCTF Texas Top 300.

Trace Mascorro • DL • 6-1 • 270 • Refugio, Texas • Refugio HS • UTEP

UTEP

2018 SEASON

Played in all 12 games in 2018 on the defensive line … Had 29 total tackles, 4.0 TFL, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery … Had a season-high five tackles against Western Kentucky … had a TFL at Middle Tennessee … also had a TFL each in games at Army and vs WKU … Recovered a fumble at New Mexico State.

2017 SEASON

Named to 2017 All-Conference USA Freshman team … Made 11 starts in 12 games played at the nose guard as a true freshman … scored a 26-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery … recorded 29 tackles (11 solo) with 4.0 tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hurries … went 26 yards on a scoop-and-score and added a tackle at rival New Mexico State … recorded season-high five tackles with a tackle for loss against Western Kentucky … credited with four stops and tackle for loss at Army … notched four stops against Louisiana Tech … recorded a hurry and tackle for loss at Middle Tennessee … registered half a tackle for loss and hurry at North Texas … opened collegiate career with a start at No. 7 Oklahoma, tallying two tackles … notched a pair of tackles against Rice and three versus Arizona … recorded two tackles and half a tackle for loss against UTSA.



REFUGIO HIGH SCHOOL

Played all four years on the varsity squad on both sides of the ball at Refugio High School … tallied 165 tackles (59 solo), 28 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hurries, 4.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries with a return for a touchdown … no sacks allowed while playing on the offensive line … efforts helped lead the Bobcats to a 15-1 record, while winning the 2016 Class 2A Division I State Championship … registered five tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry in the championship game … one of three Refugio players to be named 2016 Victoria Advocate All-Area football team MVP following efforts in 2016 … named District 15-2A Division I All-District football first team on offense and defense (G/DT) in 2015 … named first team on both sides of the ball (DE/OT) in 2014 … named to District 16-2A Division II All-District football first team offense in 2013.

Dwayne Williams • CB • 5-10 • 175 • Killeen, Texas • Shoemaker HS • Oregon State

OREGON STATE

CAREER

Played in 30 games, with 22 starts … Had 74 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, with five pass deflections and three quarterback hurries. Also had one sack and one forced fumble.



2018 SEASON

Played in and started 11 games … Made 32 tackles - 26 solo - with one forced fumble and two pass deflections … Forced the fumble against USC … Credited with a season-best eight tackles in the season opener at Ohio State, with seven solo … Added six tackles versus Southern Utah the following week … Registered pass breakups at Nevada and at Colorado.

2017 SEASON

Played in the first three games of the season before missing the final nine due to injury … Started all three games he played in … Made five tackles and finished with one quarterback hurry … Posted two tackles against both Colorado State and Portland State.



2016 SEASON

Played in five games, starting all five … Limited to five games due to a pair of injuries, missed Boise State and Colorado due to a knee injury, then missed Utah, Washington, Washington State, Stanford and UCLA later in the season again due to injury … Registered a career-high six tackles against Idaho State … Made the first sack of his career against Arizona … Recorded five tackles and a pass breakup against Oregon … Entered fall camp as a first-string cornerback but was limited by a nagging injury throughout camp … Enjoyed an outstanding spring practice session tallying several interceptions … Scored on a 56-yard pick-6 in the Spring Game.



2015 SEASON

Played in 11 games starting three … Finished the season with 17 tackles including 2.5 tackles-for-loss … Received first career start at Washington State registering a career-high four tackles and matched his output the next week against Colorado … Recorded four tackles including a half tackle-for-loss in the 2015 Spring Game.



2014 SEASON

Took a redshirt … Was on the ‘ready to play’ list and practiced with the defense throughout the season … Practiced as a punt and kick returner during the season.

Ife Adeyi • WR • 5-9 • 160 • Mansfield, Texas • Legacy HS

Three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN … No. 76 athlete by ESPN … No. 128 receiver by 247Sports … No. 128 player in the state of Texas by ESPN … pulled in 28 receptions for 615 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior … had 20 receptions for 450 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior … was also the placekicker on his varsity squad … also a member of Mansfield Legacy's Track & Field program, running for its 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams that claimed 2018 Texas Class 5A state titles with current Houston Track & Field freshman Jais Smith … coached by Chris Melson.

Kameryn Alexander • DB • 5-11 • 160 • Manvel, Texas • Manvel HS

Was defensive back and kick returner at Manvel HS … Unanimous all-district selection … Regional qualifier in long jump … Clocked at a 4.39 40-yard dash.

Gunner Capps • QB • 6-1 • 190 • Carthage, Texas • Carthage HS

Completed 221 of 343 passes for 3,856 yards, 49 touchdowns and seven interceptions in leading CHS to the 2017 Class 4A Division I state championship in 2017 … guided an offense that averaged 46.5 yards per game and scored at least 35 points in all 16 contests … threw at least two touchdown passes in 14 of 16 games and had at least one TD toss in all 16 contests, throwing seven TD passes in a 64-36 third-round playoff win over Silsbee and tossing four TDs in four other games … in six playoff games in 2017, threw for 19 touchdowns … went 16 for 21 for 365 yards and three touchdowns in Bulldogs’ 49-21 win over Kennedale in 2017 state championship game … … won pair of Class 4A state championships as starter at quarterback … in 2018 threw for 1,812 yards, 23 TD, 2 INT and completed 61 percent of passes in leading CHS to the Class 4A Division I state semifinals … named 2018 District 10-4A MVP … 2017 all-District 9-4A first team.

Braiden Clopton • DB • 5-10 • 160 • Gunter, Texas • Gunter HS

Led team to 2016 Class 3A Division 2 state championship … Finished 2016 season with 57 tackles, eight INT, 17 pass breakups and three TD returns … Also had 41 carries for 332 yards and three TD on offense … 2016 District 6-3A Division 2 Defensive Newcomer of the Year … 2016 AP all-state first team selection … 2016 Class 2A-3A All-Texomaland Newcomer of the Year by Sherman Herald-Democrat … Led team to 2018 Class 3A Division 2 semifinals … Led team to 2017 Class 3A Division 2 finals … 2017 All-District 6-3A Division 2 first team wide receiver … 2017 All-District 6-3A Division 2 first team outside linebacker … 2017 Academic All-District … 2017 Class 3A honorable mention all-state wide receiver … 2017 Class 3A honorable mention all-state linebacker … Two-time team captain … Lettered three years in football, twice in track, once in baseball, basketball and golf.

Emmonte Davis • DB • 6-3 • 175 • Anna, Texas • Anna HS

2018 stats: 37 rec, 526 yds, 6 TD; 32 rush, 253 yds, 1 TD; 41 tackles, 6 PBU, 2 FF, 1 FR … Career stats: 173 tackles, seven INT; 67 rec, 972 yds; 302 rush yds, 15 total TD … 2018 All-District 7-4A second team wide receiver … 2017 All-District 7-4A honorable mention safety … 2018 academic all-state … Team captain in 2018.

Darrel Hawkins Jr. • S • 5-10 • 185 • Beaumont, Texas • West Brook HS

Led prep team to Class 6A Division II state finals in 2018 … Two-time team captain … Lettered twice in football, twice in track … 2018 all-district first team … 2017 all-district second team … 2018 Willie Ray Smith Award Finalist … 274 career tackles … also had two sacks, two interceptions and scored one defensive touchdown.

Jack Kristofek • QB • 6-4 • 190 • Dallas, Texas • First Baptist Academy

Threw for 6,530 yards in prep career with 84 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions … Also rushed for 338 yards and six scores … Team captain as junior and senior … 2018 first team all-state and all-district … Named 2018 district offensive MVP … 2018 stats: 2,762 pass yds, 60 percent completion rate, 41 pass TD, 8 INT; 250 rush yds, 4 TD … Fourth leading passer in DFW area in 2018 … Led team to back-to-back district titles in 2017 and 2018, and regional championship in 2018 … 2017 second team all-district selection … Third leading passer in DFW area in 2017 … 2017 stats: 3,768 pass yds, 59 percent completion rate, 43 pass TD, 10 INT; 88 rush yds, 2 TD … Set school record with seven touchdowns in single game.

Jevon Leon • DL • 6-3 • 250 • Houston, Texas • Alief Hastings HS

Two-star recruit by Rivals.com … Finished with 200 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 34 hurries and four forced fumbles in career … In 2018 led team in tackles, TFLs, sacks, hurries, punt blocks and forced fumbles … Unanimous choice for 2018 District 23-6A Defensive Player of the Year … Unanimous choice for 2018 all-District 23-6A first team … In 2017 had 72 tackles, 19.5 TFL, 7.5 Sacks … In 2016 had 43 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 3.5 Sacks … Unanimous choice for 2017 District 23-6A Defensive MVP … 2017 TSWA Honorable Mention all-state … 2017 VYPE second team all-Greater Houston team … Houston Chronicle first team all-Greater Houston … 2016 All-District 23-6A second team … Three-year team captain … Nike Regional Combine invitee.

Rance McInnis • S • 6-0 • 180 • Cypress, Texas • Cy Ranch HS

Three-star recruit by 247Sports.com … Two-star recruit by Rivals.com … Career stats: 257 tackles, 12 INT, 10 PBU, 3 TFL, 3 FF … Had 4 INT in 2018 … 2017 stats: 5 INT, 3.5 TFL, 2 FF … 2016: 79 tackles, 3 INT, 0.5 TFL, 5 PBU … Team captain in 2018 … Led team to pair of district titles … Three-time first team all-district choice … 2018 team defensive MVP.

Jalen North • OL • 6-4 • 295 • Dallas, Texas • Parish Episcopal HS

Ranked as a top 200 prospect in Texas by 247Sports.com … Ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com … 2017 and 2018 first team all-district choice … Two-time team captain … Two-time second team all-state selection … Two-time offensive lineman of the year.

Keontae Richardson | TE | 6-4 | 200 | Rosenberg, Texas | Terry HS

Made switch from WR to TE as a senior … played in Wing T offense at Terry HS … 2017 stats: 12 rec, 122 yds, 1 TD … 2016 stats 7 rec, 98 yds.

Derrick Rose • WR • 6-3 • 185 • Sachse, Texas • Sachse HS

2018 stats: 39/68 passing, 760 yds, 8 TD; 68 rush, 520 yds, 11 TD; 12 ret, 209 yds, 2 TD … Team captain … Named first team all-District 10-6A wide receiver as wide receiver as junior in 2017 … Made switch to QB as senior in 2018, earning second team all-District 10-6A honors … Three-star prospect by 247Sports.com.

Noah Smith • WR • 5-10 • 170 • Houston, Texas • Cy Ridge HS

2017 stats: 145 rush, 793 yds, 6 TD; 38 rec, 467 yds, 3 TD … 2016 stats: 21 rush, 117 yds, 1 TD; 34 rec, 350 yds, 1 TD … 2018 All-District 17-6A second team quarterback … Over 3,000 all-purpose yards in prep career … Three-star recruit by 247Sports.com … Team captain … 2016 second team all-district selection at WR as sophomore … 2017 first team all-district selection as WR as a junior … Younger brother of Arizona State RB Trelon Smith.