Texas A&M softball junior outfielder Keeli Milligan & Pitcher Samantha Show have left the A&M program on their own accord and will not return for their senior seasons. In 2018, Milligan, hit .307 in 57 games and was 4th on the team in hits. Show, who was 12-5 in the circle with a 2.24 ERA, hit .290 with four homeruns and 25 runs batted in.

Texas A&M softball released the following statement regarding the departure of Show & Milligan:

"Both Keeli and Sam have decided to leave the program on their own accord. We wish them the very best in their future endeavors."

© 2018 KAGS