Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the eighth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, announced Wednesday. In addition to the Wednesday’s Watch List, Mond has been named to the O’Brien, Manning, Wuerffell and Maxwell watch lists.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

One of the most impactful players in all of college football, Mond is one of two active players in FBS with 7,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards and ranks fourth among active players in total offense.

Mond is poised to rewrite the Texas A&M passing record book as he enters the 2020 season within striking distance of the career mark for every passing category. The senior quarterback needs 632 yards, 37 completions and 15 touchdowns to become Texas A&M’s all-time leader in each category. Mond finished second in total offense, third in passing yardage and fifth in passing touchdowns in the Southeastern Conference in 2019.

Always a dual-threat, Mond is the sixth quarterback at A&M to cross the 1,000 yard mark on the ground for his career as he stands only 1,225 yards away breaking the A&M career total offense mark.

Texas A&M Players on 2020 Watch Lists

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Anthony Hines III & Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond

Hornung Award: Ainias Smith

Maxwell Award: Kellen Mond

Manning Award: Kellen Mond