Texas A&M’s Mond Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention after his record-breaking performance in Saturday’s 48-3 victory at South Carolina, SPORTyler announced Tuesday morning.

Mond posted his fifth career record as he threw his 68th touchdown in the Maroon & White. The senior quarterback finished the game in Columbia with 224 passing yards and 34 rushing yards. Mond now holds the all-time program records for career passing TDs (68), passing yards (8,847), completions (730), attempts (1,243) and total offense (10,273).