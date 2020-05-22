Trayveon Williams Believes Kellen Mond Can Make Similar Senior Year Jump to Joe Burrow

The Bengals running back sees a lot of similarities between his former college QB and his new NFL QB

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Before his senior season, Joe Burrow wasn't high on the NFL scouts draft boards. He wasn't considered a Heisman candidate. The Ohio State transfer was coming off a solid junior campaign, but was far from a college football superstar.

We all know what happened next.

Burrow rewrote the passing record books en rout to the Heisman Trophy, the National Championship and the honor of being the first overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Former Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams, who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, is excited to see what Burrow can bring to the franchise.

Williams also tells KAGS he sees a lot of similarities between Burrow and his former Aggie QB, Kellen Mond.

Mond is coming off a solid junior campaign and is hoping to make a jump similar to the one Burrow made entering his final year at LSU.

"Joe Burrow was a guy who was a good QB, but really took that step coming into his senior year," Williams says. "I have every hope and aspiration that Kellen Mond will get it done. He's working his butt off, he knows the system, another year with Jimbo, I definitely think he'll get it done this year and do great things for Texas A&M."