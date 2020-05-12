Mond Named Semifinalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Mond, a senior from San Antonio, Texas, has completed 128-of-216 pass attempts for 1,573 yards with an impressive 16-to-2 touchdown-to-interceptions ratio

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Record-setting Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was named a semifinalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Unitas Educational Foundation and presenting sponsor, A.O. Smith, announced on Friday. The Unitas Golden Arm Award is given annually to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback who is set to graduate with his class.

Mond, who is slated to graduate from Texas A&M later this month, has completely re-written the Aggies’ record book for passing and total offense over the past four seasons, and he has played a big role in Texas A&M’s 6-1 record and No. 5 ranking in the College Football Playoff Rankings. He also ranks No. 2 on Texas A&M’s winningest QBs list with 28 victories as a starter.

Mond, a senior from San Antonio, Texas, has completed 128-of-216 pass attempts for 1,573 yards with an impressive 16-to-2 touchdown-to-interceptions ratio in 2020. Mond averages 244.6 total yards per game while leading one of the Southeastern Conference’s most balanced offenses.

Top 10 Golden Arm Award Candidates presented by A. O. Smith

Ian Book, Notre Dame

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Mac Jones, Alabama

D'Eriq King, Miami

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Kyle Trask, Florida

Zach Wilson, BYU

The Golden Arm Award semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Golden Arm Award Selection Committee, a group of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Education Foundation's charitable mission is to promote the game of football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. The award acknowledges performance on the field, but it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game.

In addition to honoring the top college quarterback, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., has awarded more than $750,000 in scholarships to scholar-athletes from local area high schools both in Maryland and Kentucky. During one of the most unprecedented years of youth and college athletics, the Foundation remains committed to providing scholarships and financial aid to deserving athletes through 2020.