Kellen Mond Named MVP of Senior Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Despite rewriting Texas A&M's passing record book during his four years in College Station, Kellen Mond's spot in the quarterback hierarchy of the 2021 NFL Draft class was still very much in the air heading into the Senior Bowl.
After a week in Mobile, Alabama, Mond's draft stock is pointing upwards.
Kellen Mond put up a spectacular third quarter, passing for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and was named MVP of Saturday's Reese's Senior Bowl at Mobile's Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Mond, playing only the first and third quarters on the day, shook off a rusty beginning to the afternoon and pulled his American squad back from a 13-0 deficit to take the lead late in the third quarter. The National team would win the game, 27-24.
"It was a great feeling whether it was a simple drop back or making an insane play," Mond said. "Everything was kind of rolling my way. Obviously, kind of shaky at the beginning but it definitely shows a lot of poise to be able to bounce back."
His touchdown passes were 15 yards to Clemson's Amari Rodgers and 14 yards to Tennessee's Josh Palmer. Mond even converted a pair of two-point plays--one with a run and the other with a pass. He would throw for 173 yards on the day.
Up next for Mond is Pro Day on the Texas A&M campus later this spring, and the NFL Draft sitting on deck and scheduled for April 29-May 1.