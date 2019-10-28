COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football quarterback Kellen Mond was named Manning Awards Star of the Week, Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Week on Monday after his impressive play in the Aggies’ win against Mississippi State.

Against the Bulldogs, Mond passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Aggies claimed the 49-30 victory at Kyle Field. Saturday’s effort marked the 12th time in his career that he has scored through the air and on the ground in the same game, the most of any SEC quarterback at their current institution.

Additionally, Saturday marked the second time that Mond rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game and was the seventh time that he has thrown for three-or-more touchdowns in game. His 48 career passing touchdowns moved him into a tie for third on A&M’s all-time passing touchdowns ledger.

