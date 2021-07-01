Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond declares for the NFL Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond is taking his talents to the NFL. In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Mond made the news official by declaring for the Draft.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all athletes played the 2020 season under free eligibility. That means seniors could have returned for a "super-senior" season, but Mond has decided to turn pro.



The quarterback leaves Aggieland as one of the best to ever play for A&M. Mond is the program's all time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions. He also has the most total yards in Aggie history.



Mond will participate in the annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama later this month.