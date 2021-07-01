x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Sports

Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond declares for the NFL Draft

The quarterback leaves Aggieland as one of the best to ever play for A&M.
Credit: Bailey Orr
COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 10, 2020 - Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies and Quarterback Kellen Mond #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond is taking his talents to the NFL. In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Mond made the news official by declaring for the Draft.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all athletes played the 2020 season under free eligibility. That means seniors could have returned for a "super-senior" season, but Mond has decided to turn pro.

The quarterback leaves Aggieland as one of the best to ever play for A&M. Mond is the program's all time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions. He also has the most total yards in Aggie history.

Mond will participate in the annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama later this month.  