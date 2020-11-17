Mond Named Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's Kellen Mond was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, announced Tuesday.



In his third year as a starter, Mond will finish his Texas A&M career atop nearly every quarterback category in program history. Mond has been a leader and a role model since moving to Aggieland, volunteering at local schools, as well as at various Boys & Girls Clubs and food banks in San Antonio. He was selected to represent student-athletes, Texas A&M Athletics and members of the student body on Texas A&M President Michael K. Young's Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.



Compiled by a subset of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee, the semifinalists have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.



Three finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, December 16. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony on February 16, 2021.



"It's my honor to announce this impressive group of student-athletes as semifinalists for the fourth annual Collegiate Man of the Year," said Witten. "With all of the challenges this year has given us, these young men are shining examples of what makes college football great. They have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership, often while facing large challenges. They are great representatives for the game of football, and I commend all nominees for getting to this point."



The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school's athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Jason Witten's SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle. The SCORE Foundation, founded in 2007, has positively impacted tens of thousands of children and families in Texas and Tennessee over the last 13 years. The foundation operates its nationally-recognized SCOREkeepers program, which places trained male mentors on staff to work with children at family violence shelters, at nine shelters in the two states.





2020 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalists

Najee Harris, Alabama

Amadeo West, Army

Elijah Hicks, California

Michael Carter II, Duke

Harry Crider, Indiana

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Joshua Paschal, Kentucky

Adam Shibley, Michigan

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Cameron Kinley, Navy

Lawson Hall, Nevada

Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame

Spencer Eason-Riddle, South Carolina

Talanoa Hufanga, Southern California

Kingsley Jonathan, Syracuse

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt

Elijah Molden, Washington

Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan



Texas A&M Players on 2020 Honor Rolls

O'Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond

Hornung Award: Ainias Smith

Maxwell Award: Kellen Mond

Manning Award: Kellen Mond

Campbell Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. (semifinalist)

Rimington Trophy: Ryan McCollum

Unitas Golden Arm Award: Kellen Mond

Witten Collegiate Man of the Year: Kellen Mond (semifinalist)