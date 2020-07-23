Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, announced Thursday. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach.

Mond and his teammates assist annually at Twin City Mission, a local non-profit organization with the primary focus of meeting the needs of individuals and families in the Brazos Valley needing basic assistance. Additionally, the San Antonio, Texas native, will represent Aggie student-athletes, Texas A&M Athletics and fellow members of the student body on Texas A&M's new Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The 45-person commission, appointed by President Michael K. Young, is made up of students, former students, faculty and staff and is tasked with evaluating diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M University.

Mond is poised to rewrite the Texas A&M passing record book as he enters the 2020 season within striking distance of the career mark for every passing category. The senior quarterback needs 632 yards, 37 completions and 15 touchdowns to become Texas A&M’s all-time leader in each category. Mond finished second in total offense, third in passing yardage and fifth in passing touchdowns in the Southeastern Conference in 2019.

Always a dual-threat, Mond is the sixth quarterback at A&M to cross the 1,000 yard mark on the ground for his career as he stands only 1,225 yards away breaking the A&M career total offense mark.

Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

“It is so inspiring to see this record number of athletes being submitted for the award,” said Wuerffel. “These young men truly represent college football’s most impactful community service leaders. We are proud to honor them.”

Texas A&M Players on 2020 NCFAA Watch Lists

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Anthony Hines III & Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond