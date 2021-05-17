Kelton named Blinn’s 2021 Leroy Dreyer MVP Diamond Award winner

Kelton led the Buccaneers with a .315 batting average

BRENHAM, Texas — Blinn College third baseman Kam Kelton (Round Rock) has been named the 2021 Leroy Dreyer MVP Diamond Award winner.

Kelton led the Buccaneers with a .315 batting average and 41 hits. He was third on the team with 17 RBIs and fifth on the team with 19 runs in 130 at-bats. In two seasons as a starter for the Buccaneers, he batted .286 in 60 games while accumulating 56 hits.

“Kam is a phenomenal young man who excelled at being a student-athlete,” head coach Harvey McIntyre. “He was a very consistent performer in the middle of the order and provided versatility for us on the field at multiple positions. He is a very deserving recipient of this award.”

The award is named after former Blinn baseball coach and athletic director Leroy Dreyer, an NJCAA Baseball and American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer who worked at the College for 36 years.

Cullen Jozwiak (Brenham) won the award in 2015, Blaine Suehs (Caldwell) won in 2016, Sam McElreath (Brenham) and Jay Anderson (Humble) won in 2017, Kyle Gray (Austin) and Brandon Ashy (Cypress) won in 2018, and Cameron Gibbons (Houston) won in 2019.

“It is a great award that a lot of really good players have won so it is really an honor for my name to be in that category and on the plaque at Leroy Dreyer Field,” Kelton said. “I am really excited that my hard work over the last two years paid off. My teammates made it so much fun and I built so many relationships that will last a lifetime within those two years at Blinn.”