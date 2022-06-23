Kerley and Mu show out at United States Track and Field Championships

Four Aggies advanced to the 800m semifinals, including two-time Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu.

EUGENE, Ore. — Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley clocked a world-leading 100m time of 9.83, while eight Aggies advanced to the United States Track & Field Championships semifinals, Thursday night at Hayward Field.

Kerley earned a spot in the men’s 100m semifinals after winning heat two at a personal best time of 9.83 (1.5w). It marked the fourth time in the 27-year-old’s career to run sub 9.9-seconds. The Nike professional boasts an all-conditions personal best time of 9.78 (2.9w).

Four Aggies advanced to the 800m semifinals, including two-time Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu in the women’s competition and current student-athlete Brandon Miller on the men’s side. Mu, representing Nike, cruised in the first heat winning at a time of 2:01.24, while Miller placed second in his heat at 1:48.18. Former Texas A&M NCAA national champions Donavan Brazier and Sammy Watson each advanced from their respective races. Brazier, a Nike professional, registered the fastest men’s qualifying time at 1:46.49, while Watson, an adidas professional, placed third in her heat at 2:02.47.

A pair of Aggies moved on in the women’s 400m hurdles including All-American Deshae Wise and adidas professional Shamier Little. Wise earned her spot after placing third in heat four at 56.52, while Little won the third heat at 55.50.

Missouri City native and Nike professional Bryce Deadmon finished second in heat two of the men’s 400m at 45.31 to automatically advance to the next round.

Texas A&M signees Landon Helms and Thatcher Frankfather completed day one of the men’s decathlon in the under-20 USATF Championships. Helms sits in second place with 3,287 points, while Frankfather is fourth with 3,039 points.

In Kingston, Jamaica, All-Americans Lamara Distin and Deborah Acquah recorded top three finishes at the Jamaican National Championships. Distin placed second in the high jump at 6-0.75/1.85m, while Acquah finished third in the long jump at 21-2.75/6.47m.