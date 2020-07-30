Khris Middleton Emerging Into Perfect Robin to Giannis' Batman

The former Texas A&M hoops star will play a critical role in the Bucks hunt for a championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Giannis Antetokounmpo gets most of the attention for Milwaukee, and rightfully so. The Greek Freak is about to become a back-to-back NBA MVP. But without the growth of former Texas A&M star Khris Middleton, the Bucks wouldn't be the powerhouse organization they are today.

Middleton is an elite shooter, an improved play maker and a capable defender. His 2020 season has been his best to date, and it's not even close. The former Aggie sharpshooter is right on the fringe of becoming just the fifth player in league history to average 20 points per game while shooting at least 50 percent from the floor, 40 percent from deep and 90 percent from the free throw line. Middleton currently sits at 49.9 percent from the floor. The other four players to ever accomplish this feat are Larry Bird, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki.

Middleton's improvement has made him the perfect compliment to Giannis, and if the Bucks are going to win its first NBA title since 1971, the former Aggie star is going to be a big reason why.

"He is critical to the Bucks chances this postseason," Kane Pitman, host of the Locked on Bucks podcast, says. "He's their second best player, perfect compliment to Giannis particularly in the pick and roll. They need him to play at a high level. Am I expecting him to continue that level of shooting? Maybe not, that seems like a lot to ask. "