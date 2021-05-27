Kick Times for Texas A&M Football’s First Three Games Announced

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football will kick off the highly anticipated 2021 season at 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU against Kent State, at 2:30 p.m. (CT) against Colorado at Empower Field in Denver and hosts New Mexico at 11 a.m. (CT) on SEC Network in week three, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

The Aggies enter the 2021 season on an eight-game win streak including a thrilling victory over No. 13 North Carolina in the 87th annual Orange Bowl, to finish the 2020 season 9-1 and ranked No. 4 by both the AP and Coaches Poll. It marks A&M's second-highest finish in the AP Poll and highest since 1939, when the Aggies won the national championship. In addition, the No. 4 ranking is Texas A&M's second top-five finish since joining the SEC in 2012 and marked the third time that Fisher has finished inside the top-five in his career.