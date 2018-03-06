AUSTIN – The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies suffered an 8-3 defeat against the No. 16 Texas Longhorns Saturday evening at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas A&M now faces Indiana in an elimination game Sunday at 2 p.m. The winner of the Aggies-Hoosiers game will need to win two consecutive games against Texas, one Sunday evening and one Monday evening, to claim the regional title.

Aggie starter Mitchell Kilkenny (8-5) battled through 4.0 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five. Landon Miner was the most effective reliever out of the bullpen, working 2.2 scoreless innings, scattering two hits and two walks while striking out two. Chandler Jozwiak and Christian Roa combined for the final 1.1, not allowing a Longhorn run.

Michael Helman, Chris Andritsos and Will Frizzell each logged two hits with Helman and Andritsos both logging doubles.

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | The Longhorns took a 3-0 lead before the first out was recorded. David Hamilton started the frame with a single that got past the glove of a diving second baseman. Duke Ellis was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on base. Kody Clemens hit a 2-1 pitch over the rightfield wall for a three-run home run. Texas 3, A&M 0.

B3 | The Aggies took advantage of a Texas error to break the scoring seal in the third. Allonte Wingate got the inning started with a six-pitch walk off Texas starter Nolan Kingham (8-3). With one out, Longhorns’ shortstop Hamilton was unable to get the handle on a grounder by George Janca. Both runners moved into scoring position on a groundout Zach DeLoach and Helman pushed Wingate across with a bunt single. Texas 3, A&M 1.

T4 | A leadoff home run by D.J. Petrinsky and a hit batsman with bases loaded pushed two runs across for the Longhorns. Texas 5, A&M 1.

T5 | With one out, Petrinsky singled back to the pitcher, moved to third on a double to rightfield by Tate Shaw and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake McKenzie. McKenzie moved to third on a wild pitch and scored when Hamilton laced a double through the right side of the infield. Texas 7, A&M 1.

T6 | Clemens led off the inning with a home run to add an insurance run. Texas 8, A&M 1.

B6 | Helman started the home half of the inning with a double to rightfield and scored when Shewmake bounced a single up the middle. Texas 8, A&M 2.

B7 | With one out, Andritsos missed a home run by a foot with a wall-banger to left-center, hustling to second for the double. He came around to score on a Frizzell single back up the middle with two outs. Texas 8, A&M 3.

