COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chuba Hubbard is the second Oklahoma State player to garner Offensive Player of the Year, joining WR Justin Blackmon in 2010. Hubbard is just the fifth RB to receive the award, and first since 2002.

James Lynch is the second Baylor defensive tackle to be named Defensive Player of the Year along with Andrew Billings in 2015. He and Billings are also the only two Bears to earn both Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year in the same season. It is the sixth time overall in which the same player won both awards.

Jalen Hurts is the fourth Oklahoma Offensive Newcomer of the Year and the second QB, joining Josh Heupel in 1999.

DT LaRon Stokes is the fifth Sooner, and first since 2005, named as Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Spencer Sanders is the fourth Cowboy and second QB named Offensive Freshman of the Year. The last OSU recipient was RB Justice Hill in 2016.

Ar’Darius Washington is the third TCU player since 2012 to be recognized as Defensive Freshman of the Year.

K-State’s Joshua Youngblood is the first freshman selected as Special Teams Player of the Year and joins four other Wildcat returners to garner the honor since it was established in 2005. Tyler Lockett was recognized in consecutive years for a total of five awards.

This is the second-consecutive season that the Offensive Lineman of the Year award was shared. Creed Humphrey gives Oklahoma the honor four-consecutive years while Colton McKivitz is West Virginia’s second straight winner.

Matt Rhule earned his first Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year accolade in his third season with the Bears.

Oklahoma has won the most individual awards in the 23-year history of the Big 12 with 46. K-State is second (34), followed by Texas (31), Oklahoma State (21), Baylor (18), Iowa State (14), TCU (9), Kansas (8), Texas Tech (8) and West Virginia (7).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, So.,

Sherwood Park, Alberta, CanadaDEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr., Round Rock, TexasOFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR:Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, QB, Sr., Houston, Texas #DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR:LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma, DL, Jr., Tulsa, Okla.OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, QB, Denton, TexasDEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:Ar’Darius Washington, TCU, DB, Shreveport, La.SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR:Joshua Youngblood, K-State, KR/PR, Fr., Tampa, Fla.Co-OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR:Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, So., Shawnee, Okla.Colton McKivitz, West Virginia, Sr., Jacobsburg, OhioDEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR:James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr., Round Rock, TexasCHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR:Matt Rhule, Baylor (3rd Season)

2019 All-Big 12 Football First TeamOFFENSEPos.PlayerSchoolClassHometown/Previous SchoolQBJalen HurtsOklahoma Sr.Houston, Texas/ AlabamaRBPooka Williams Jr. 1KansasSo.New Orleans, La./HahnvilleRBChuba Hubbard #Oklahoma StateSo.Sherwood Park, Alberta/Bev FaceyFBNick LennersK-StateSo.Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln SouthwestWRDenzel MimsBaylorSr.Daingerfield, Texas/DaingerfieldWRCeeDee Lamb #OklahomaJr.Richmond, Texas/FosterWRDevin DuvernayTexasSr.Sachse, Texas/SachseTECharlie Kolar 2Iowa State So.Norman, Okla./NorthOLJulian Good-JonesIowa StateSr.Cedar Rapids, Iowa/WashingtonOLHakeem Adeniji 2KansasSr.Garland, Texas/GarlandOLCreed HumphreyOklahomaSo.Shawnee, Okla./ShawneeOLZach Shackelford 2TexasSr.Belton, Texas/BeltonOLColton McKivitzWest VirginiaSr.Jacobsburg, Ohio/Union LocalPKJonathan SongTCUSr.Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints' EpiscopalKR/PRJoshua YoungbloodK-StateFr.Tampa, Fla./Berkeley PrepDEFENSEPos.PlayerSchoolClassHometown/Previous SchoolDLJames Lynch #2BaylorJr.Round Rock, Texas/Round RockDLBravvion RoyBaylorSr.Spring, Texas/SpringDLWyatt Hubert K-StateSo.Topeka, Kan./Shawnee HeightsDLRoss BlacklockTCUJr.Missouri City, Texas/ElkinsDLDarius StillsWest VirginiaJr.Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont SeniorLBKenneth Murray 2 OklahomaJr.Missouri City, Texas/ElkinsLBGarret WallowTCUJr.New Orleans, La./John Curtis ChristianLBJordyn BrooksTexas TechSr.Houston, Texas/StratfordDBGreg Eisworth 1 Iowa StateJr.Grand Prairie, Texas/SouthDBKolby Harvell-PeelOklahoma StateSo.College Station, Texas/A&M ConsolidatedDBJeff Gladney 2 TCUSr.New Boston, Texas/New BostonDBTrevon MoehrigTCUSo.Spring Branch, Texas/Smithson ValleyDBDouglas ColemanTexas TechSr.Zachary, La./ZacharyPAustin McNamaraTexas TechFr.Gilbert, Ariz./Highland