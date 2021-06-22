Kortan Hires Matt Fast to Coaching Staff

“I’m extremely excited that Matt will be joining the program,” Kortan said. “His depth of experience in all areas of golf will be incredibly valuable as we continue compete for championships. Matt brings a wealth of individual talent and enthusiasm to coach, develop and mentor student-athletes. He’s certainly ready for the challenge of coaching in the SEC and is excited to be a part of Aggie Golf and Texas A&M.”

“I’d like to thank Coach Kortan for the opportunity to join Aggie Golf and I’m thrilled to be here.” Fast said. “I can’t wait to get to work and help continue to build on the success of Texas A&M Golf.”



After graduating from Mississippi State in 2009 with a degree in general business administration, Fast began an award-winning professional career.



He played on the Gateway Tour in 2010 and the Hooters Tour in 2011-12 before joining the Web.com Tour in 2013.



As a professional, he competed in 88 Web.com Tour events during his career and was a PGA TOUR Qualifying School Second-Stage medalist in 2014 and 2015.



A native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Fast was a four-year letterman at Mississippi State from 2005-2009. He captured the 2006 Callis Communications Intercollegiate championship and was recognized as a Golf World National Golfer of the Week, the only one to garner the honor in program history.



He was a member of two NCAA Regional teams at MSU, and tied for 37th at the 2009 Austin Regional. Fast also competed in the 2008 NCAA Championships in West Lafayette, Indiana.



As a prep star at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Fast was a three-time Mississippi State High School individual champion and an AJGA All-American.