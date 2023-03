The Lady Pirates captured the 4A state championship with a win over Sunnyvale

SAN ANTONIO — The La Vega girl's basketball team won the UIL 4A state championship game against Sunnyvale High School on Saturday night.

The Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Raiders 46-38 in the final. Angela Carroll led the way for La Vega with 11 points on 4-6 shooting.

This is the first state title for the girls' basketball program since 2014 when they won in 3A.