COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M sophomore pitcher Asa Lacy was selected to play for the 2019 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, it was announced Monday.



The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team will participate in three international friendship series in 2019, beginning with the eighth USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series that will take place July 2-6 in Cary, Charlotte, Durham and Hickory, North Carolina. The U.S. travels to Taiwan and Japan to compete in the 19th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series from July 9-12 and the 43rd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series from July 16-21.

The southpaw is 7-4 on the season with a 2.13 ERA, .162 opponent batting average and 115 strikeouts over 76.0 innings in his 13 starts. He is the first Aggie sophomore to record 100 strikeouts in a season since Michael Wacha in 2011. Lacy was named to the Perfect Game Midseason All-America Second Team and was tabbed a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist.

Lacy ranks second in the SEC in strikeouts per nine innings (13.62), third in strikeouts, fourth in hits allowed per nine innings (4.97) and opponent batting average and fifth in ERA. Nationally, he ranks seventh in hits allowed per nine innings, eighth in strikeouts per nine innings and 12 in strikeouts.



The list of recent Aggies to play for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team include John Doxakis (2018), Braden Shewmake (2017 & ’18), Ryan Hendrix (2015), Nick Banks (2014 & ’15), A.J. Minter (2014), Daniel Mengden (2013), Tyler Naquin (2011) and Michael Wacha (2011).