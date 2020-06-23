Former Aggie pitcher Asa Lacy officially signs contract with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six who were selected in the 2020 Draft on June 10-11: Asa Lacy, a left-handed pitcher from Texas A&M University in the first round (No. 4 overall); Nick Loftin a shortstop from Baylor University in Competitive Balance Round A (No. 32 overall), Ben Hernandez, a right-handed pitcher from De La Salle Institute (Ill.) in the second round (No. 41 overall); Tyler Gentry, an outfielder from the University of Alabama in the third round (No. 76 overall); Christian Chamberlain, a left-handed pitcher from Oregon State University in the fourth round (No. 105 overall); and Will Klein, a right-handed pitcher from Eastern Illinois University in the fifth round (No. 135 overall).