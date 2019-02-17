Men:

A slow first-half start for the Sam Houston State Bearkats left them in too large of a deficit to overcome in the second half of play as they were handed their first loss in conference play 75-72 against the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday at the Montagne Center.

The Bearkats (17-9,12-1 SLC) found themselves in shooting trouble in the first half going 8-for-25 from the field and just 4-for-16 from beyond the arc. Lamar (14-12, 7-6 SLC) caused the Kats to turn over the ball 12 times in the first half of play.

Sam Houston was led by Kai Mitchell with 17 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Cameron Delaney with 13 points and Marcus Harris with 11.

Harris shot 3-for-6 from the 3-point line, all of those triples coming at crucial times for the Bearkats.

A run for the Kats in late in the second half seemed to show some promising plays for the Bearkats and they got back within one possession of the Cards on several occasions, but never could draw level or regain the lead. Lamar led for the final 26 minutes of the game.

Lamar went 30-38 from the free throw line, ultimately the pitfall for the Bearkats as they took less than half the number of attempts and went 11-16 from the line.

First Half

A slow start from both the Bearkats and Cardinals had the score at just 9-9 at the halfway point of the first period

Harris snapped an almost 7-minute field goal drought for the Kats with a 3-pointer after the team went 1-10 from the field on their last 10 attempts

The momentum began to swing in favor of the Cardinals who went on a 22-8 run to close out the first half

The Bearkats struggled to hold onto the ball and had 12 turnovers in the first period of play

Sam Houston trailed by 15 going into the half, which is the largest deficient the team had seen in conference play this year

Second Half

The Kats came out of the half with a quick bucket from Mitchell, but could not really get anything established

A quick 4-point spurge led by a Mitchell bucket and a Bowie steal started to shift the momentum for the Kats

The Kats went 4-for-5 from field goal range to go on an 11-2 run, Zach Nutall found himself in the midst of that with a shot from beyond the arc

Sam Houston stayed within six points of the Cardinals for the rest of the half, but would never close the gap

Late 3-pointers from Albert Almanza and Marcus Harris got the Kats within one point, but there just was not enough time left in the game forcing the Kats to have to foul on the defensive end

The Cardinals went 4-4 from the free throw line in the last 11 seconds of the game

Women:

A strong first quarter shooting performance from the Sam Houston State Bearkats was not enough as the fell 81-76 against the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday afternoon at the Montagne Center.

Sam Houston came out hot from the start and the Bearkats (13-10, 8-5 SLC) finished the first quarter 10-for-14 from field goal range

The Bearkats struggled to hold onto the ball against a strong Lamar (19-5, 12-1 SLC) defense who ultimately forced 19 turnovers of which they scored 25 points off of.

Jaylonn Walker led all scorers with 26 points followed by Amber Leggett and Jennifer Oramas who each had 17 points. Along with Leggett’s 17 points, she added 10 rebounds to get her second double-double of the season.

The Kats only saw seven players touch the floor against Lamar, the first sub not entering the game until midway through the second quarter.

First Half

- A fast-paced first quarter saw a full court press from both the Bearkats and the Cardinals

- The Kats trailed for more than half of the first quarter, but a coast-to-coast layup from Oramas found SHSU with the lead for the first time in the game

- SHSU ended the first quarter on a 10-2 run to put the Kats up by 7 going into the second period of play

- A slow start for the Kats found them with just 4 points in the second quarter with 3 minutes left of play

- The Kats rallied for a late 8-0 run led by a 3-pointer from Walker coupled with an and one play from Baxter to put SHSU down by 2 going into the half

Second Half

- A great defensive start of the second half for the Kats led to consecutive forced turnovers for the Cardinals

- Heavy full court pressure from the Cardinals sent them on a quick 13-2 run to put Lamar up by 12 midway through the third quarter

- Sam Houston again rallied and went on an 8-0 run to get the game within 4 points

- The Kats opened the final period of play on a 5-0 run led by a momentum changing 3-point play from Walker

- Sam Houston never trailed the Cardinals by more than 4 points in the 4th quarter and a 3-pointer from Walker tied the game with just 3:25 left in play

- Umaja Collins of Lamar came up big at the end of the game scoring on consecutive sets for the Cardinals to put them up by four with just 26 seconds left in the game