Late Touchdown Lifts No. 5 Aggies to 10-7 Win over Colorado

DENVER — Zach Calzada connected with Isaiah Spiller for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 2:41 left to play as the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) triumphed over the Colorado Buffaloes (1-1), 10-7, inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday afternoon.

The win marked A&M’s 10th consecutive victory, tied for the second longest active win streak in the FBS and most consecutive wins for the Aggies since the 1998 season (10).

After trailing 7-3 at the 7:50 mark of the fourth quarter, Calzada settled in and with the help of Spiller and Devon Achane, drove the Aggies down the field for an 11-play, 77-yard game-winning drive. Along with the touchdown reception, Spiller made a crucial catch on 3rd-and-8 on the previous set of downs to keep the drive alive.

The Maroon & White defense showcased a stellar performance in the second half, holding the Buffaloes to just 54 total yards and forcing them to go 0-of-6 on third-down conversions. The Buffs converted just four third downs for the entire game.

Antonio Johnson led the high-powered defense with a career-high nine tackles and two pass breakups. Jayden Peevy picked off a hurried quarterback in the first quarter and made a personal-best seven tackles. Texas A&M has intercepted a pass in six of the last seven games.

For the game, Calzada went 18-of-38 passing for 183 yards, after replacing an injured Haynes King early in the first quarter.

Jalen Wydermyer became the fourth A&M tight end to surpass the career 1,000 receiving yards mark, logging 66 yards on four catches to up his career number to 1,055. Spiller caught a team-high six passes for 56 yards.

Achane led the Maroon & White for the third-consecutive game in rushing with 50 yards on nine carries.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 5 Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colo.)

September 11, 2021

Team Notes

- The Aggie defense limited Colorado to 54 yards of total offense in the second half, including just 31 yards on the ground. A&M did not allow the Buffaloes to convert on third down through six attempts and gave up just two first downs in the half.

- Senior DL Jayden Peevy’s first-quarter pick marked the fourth consecutive game the Aggies have recorded an interception. The Maroon & White have intercepted a pass in six of the last seven games.

- Dating back to last season, the Aggies earned their 10th consecutive victory, which ties them for the second longest active win streak in the FBS.

- Today’s captains against Colorado were WR Ainias Smith, RB Isaiah Spiller, DL DeMarvin Leal, OL Kenyon Green.

Individual Notes

- Junior TE Jalen Wydermyer became the fourth Aggie tight end in program history to eclipse the 1,000 receiving yards mark, upping his career total to 1,055 with 66 yards on the day.

- Junior RB Isaiah Spiller scored the first receiving touchdown of his career on an 18-yard grab in the end zone.

- Spiller’s eight carries in the game upped his career total to 387, which moves him into a tie with QB Stephen McGee (2005-08) for 23rd on A&M’s all-time list.

- Sophomore DB Antonio Johnson led the Aggie defense with a career-high nine tackles in the victory.

- Senior DL Jayden Peevy set a new career high with seven tackles against Colorado, and also recorded his first interception after a near sack by graduate LB Aaron Hansford forced the miscue.