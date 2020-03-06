CSBI Coach Speaks Out Against Racial Inequality

LaTroy Hawkins says we all need to be better to see the change we want.

BRYAN, Texas — Retired MLB pitcher LaTroy Hawkins is one of the four coaches this week at the College Summer Baseball Invitational in Bryan.

The first live baseball event on American soil since the Covid-19 pandemic comes at a time difficult time as the country continues to deal with the protests following the death of George Floyd and the coronavirus.

Hawkins has been outspoken on the topic of racial inequality, and says we all need to better in order to see the change we want.

"This is not a black or white problem, it's a humanity problem" Hawkins says. "We don't have respect for other human beings. I don't have to see the video again. It's all our responsibility to make the world a safer place for every gender and race and creed."