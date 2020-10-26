Geczik Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

It marked the third consecutive week in which an Aggie earned SEC Freshman of the Week recognition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Soccer’s Lauren Geczik was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Geczik scored the first two goals of her career in just 36 minutes of play at Tennessee. With the match deadlocked at 0-0, she entered the match in the 25th minute and scored in her first 2:14 on the pitch. Geczik added her second goal in the 39th minute to give the Aggies the 2-0 lead at the intermission en route to a 3-1 victory.

The Houston product has five points on the season with two goals and one assist.

It marked the third consecutive week in which an Aggie earned SEC Freshman of the Week recognition. Barbara Olivieri earned the honor each of the last two Mondays.