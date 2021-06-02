Lee Named NFCA All-American

The award marks the 40th time a Texas A&M player has been selected to an All-American team and the 18th time under head coach Jo Evans.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball’s Haley Lee was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Third Team All-American, the organization announced Wednesday.

Lee wrapped up her junior campaign with a .422 batting average, leading the team in hits (65), home runs (25), RBI (51), total bases (147), slugging percentage (.955), walks (36), on-base percentage (.536). She set Texas A&M’s single-season records for home runs and slugging percentage in 2021.