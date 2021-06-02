Lee Named NFCA All-American

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball’s Haley Lee was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Third Team All-American, the organization announced Wednesday.
The award marks the 40th time a Texas A&M player has been selected to an All-American team and the 18th time under head coach Jo Evans.
Lee wrapped up her junior campaign with a .422 batting average, leading the team in hits (65), home runs (25), RBI (51), total bases (147), slugging percentage (.955), walks (36), on-base percentage (.536). She set Texas A&M’s single-season records for home runs and slugging percentage in 2021.
The Kingwood, Texas, native finished tied for first in the Southeastern Conference and tied for second in the nation with 25 home runs in 2021 campaign. She registered five multi-home run games and recorded 21 multi-hit games to lead the Maroon & White.