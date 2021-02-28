Lee’s Home Run Clinches Series Sweep Over Tulsa

The Aggies improve to 6-2 on the year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball completed its series sweep against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with a 3-0 victory Sunday at Davis Diamond.

After five and a half scoreless innings, the Aggies compiled back-to-back walks to set the table for veteran Haley Lee to send her fifth homer over the rightfield wall.

The Golden Hurricane responded in the bottom of the seventh in a last-ditch effort. A two out single by Chenise Delce and walk to pinch hitter Rylee Keith put pressure on the Aggie defense. The rally came to an end after Sarah Briers popped up to shortstop Rylen Wiggins.

In the circle, Kelsey Broadus earned the start for the Aggies. The lefty scattered three hits while handing out four strikeouts in her 5.2 innings of work. Coming in on relief, Makinzy Herzog tossed 1.1 innings giving up only one hit, to cement her third win of the season. This is the fourth shutout of the year for the Texas A&M pitching staff.

KEY INNINGS

B6| Back-to-back walks to pinch hitter Morgan Smith and Ashlynn Walls landed two runners on. Rylen Wiggins reentered the game to run for Smith before Haley Lee took one over the rightfield wall. A&M 3, Tulsa 0

Top Offensive Players:

Haley Lee| 2-for-3, 3 RBI

Shaylee Ackerman| 1-for-3

Ashlynn Walls| 1-for-1

Pitching Breakdown:

Kelsey Broadus – 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 6 BB

Makinzy Herzog (3-1) – 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

Opening Statement…

“I was really pleased with our sweep. Tulsa is a good ball club. They ran some different pitchers at us during the weekend, and I thought we managed that well. Pitching-wise, it was a good day for (Kelsey) Broadus. There was havoc out there for sure. She stranded 12 runners, which means that our pitchers and defense did what we needed to do to get out of the innings. The fact that they didn’t score in all those opportunities says a lot about Broadus. She will get herself in some jams, but she’ll get herself right out. I was really pleased with that, to see (Makinzy) Herzog come in and be really good in relief. Games like that sometimes just come down to taking advantage of that one opportunity you have, and we had a timely hit, and they didn’t. They had plenty of opportunities and couldn’t get a timely hit, and we did with Haley (Lee) being there.”

On pitcher Kelsey Broadus’s improvement…

“She is more confident, more composed. I think more relaxed. She was in a bind several times and didn’t show any sort of emotion at all. Just went out there and attacked hitters. She threw strikes when she needed to. I mean, obviously, she does not want to have as many free passes. She’s got six walks, that’s risky, to say the least. It’s hard to win a ballgame with six free passes, so she’ll have to get better at that, but her ability to get herself out of jams today was really important. That was something she couldn’t do in her first start, so it shows me that she settled down.”

Junior Catcher/1B Haley Lee

On the mindset in her home run at bat…

“That at bat, was a base hit type of mindset since we had runners on first and second. I wasn’t looking to produce anything large, more so to move the runner and get on base type of hit. I guess from what you can see, it went further than expected and I am not complaining.”

On the team settling into this season…

“I think as a team we are settling in, especially now that we are playing other teams a lot. We get to see a lot of different things than doing inter-squad like we had been doing. These past games and last week, we were nervous and rushing plays which made the game bigger than it needed to be. This week we are settled in and calmed ourselves down to focus on the main goals of getting outs, hits and producing runs.”

