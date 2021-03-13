Leggett's career high leads Kats to SLC Tournament semifinals

The win will give the Bearkats another chance against Southeastern Louisiana, the tournament's No. 2 seed, in Saturday's tournament semifinals

KATY, Texas — Amber Leggett backed up her selection as Southland Conference Player of the Year with a huge afternoon as the No. 3 Sam Houston Bearkats blew past No. 4 Nicholls, 89-59, in the quarterfinals of the Southland Tournament on Friday at the Leonard E. Merrell Center.

Leggett poured in a career-high 36 points to go with nine rebounds, two steals and a block in the Bearkat (14-7) win, the team's first win in the SLC Tournament since advancing to the title game in 2016.

The win will give the Bearkats another chance against Southeastern Louisiana, the tournament's No. 2 seed, in Saturday's tournament semifinals. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Merrell Center and will be aired on ESPN+.

Leggett was efficient in her 34 minutes of court time, hitting 14 of her 20 shots from the floor and eight of her 10 foul shots, and had 19 points in the second half.