Leon O'Neal named Aggie Heart Award winner at A&M's annual banquet

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leon O’Neal Jr., a senior defensive back from Cypress, Texas, was the heart and soul of the Texas A&M football team and he was named the 2021 Aggie Heart Award winner, the highest honor for a Texas A&M senior football player. The award was presented at the annual Texas A&M football banquet held Sunday at the Ford Hall of Champions inside Kyle Field to honor the 2021 Aggie football team and especially the senior class.

The Heart Award is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage. The Aggie Heart Award winner is the player who extends himself to the fullest every time he dons his football gear, regardless of the situation, be it in practice or a game. The Heart Award is voted upon by the players of the football team.

“Leon has always had a big heart and played the game with a lot of passion,” Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He has given everything he has to this program and our football team. I am proud of the young man Leon has become and his growth both on the field, and off of the field.”

“This senior class bought into our program and helped establish the culture we need here at Texas A&M,” Fisher explained. “They helped lay a great foundation for our future success and worked well with our younger players. I can’t thank them enough and we need to finish this season off with another bowl win to become only the second group of seniors to leave Aggieland with four bowl victories.”

2021 AGGIE FOOTBALL BANQUET HONOREES:

OVERALL TEAM

Heart Award: Leon O’Neal Jr., Sr., DB, Cypress, TX

Captains: Micheal Clemons, Sr., DL, Garland, TX

Kenyon Green, Jr., OL, Humble, TX

Seth Small, Sr., PLK, Katy, TX

Ainias Smith, Jr., WR, Missouri City, TX

Community Service: Keldrick Carper, Gr., DB, Plain Dealing, LA

Chase Lane, So., WR, Houston, TX

DeMarvin Leal, Jr., DL, San Antonio, TX

OFFENSE AWARDS

Leadership Award: Kenyon Green, OL, Humble, TX

Unselfish Leadership Award: Zach Calzada, QB, Sugar Hill, GA

Max Wright, TE, Katy, TX

Top Newcomer Award: Reuben Fatheree II, OL, Richmond, TX

Bryce Foster, C, Katy, TX

Jahmir Johnson, OL, Philadelphia, PA

Attitude Award: Ainias Smith, WR, Missouri City, TX

Most Explosive Award: Devon Achane, RB, Missouri City, TX

Toughness Award: Zach Calzada, QB, Sugar Hill, GA

Layden Robinson, OL, Manvel, TX

Skill Award: Devon Achane, RB, Missouri City, TX

Ainias Smith, WR, Missouri City, TX

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Spring, TX

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Dickinson, TX

MVP: Kenyon Green, OL, Humble, TX

Defensive Scout Team: Jahzion Harris, DL, Staten Island, NY

Most Improved: Reuben Fatheree II, OL, Richmond, TX

DEFENSE AWARDS

Leadership Award: Micheal Clemons, DL, Garland,TX

Top Newcomer Award: Tyreek Chappell, DB, Philadelphia, PA

Shemar Turner, DL, DeSoto, TX

Attitude Award: Jaylon Jones, DB, Cibolo, TX

Leon O’Neal Jr., DB, Cypress, TX

Toughness Award: McKinnley Jackson, DL, Lucedale, MS

Mr. Dependable: Jayden Peevy, DL, Houston, TX

Mr. Dependable Skill: Antonio Johnson, DB, East St. Louis, IL

Playmaker Award: Antonio Johnson, DB, East St. Louis, IL

Tyree Johnson, DL, Washington, DC

Defensive Production: Aaron Hansford, LB, Washington, DC

Demani Richardson, DB, Waxahachie, TX

MVP: Micheal Clemons, DL, Garland, TX

DeMarvin Leal, DL, San Antonio, TX

Offensive Scout Team: Fernando Garza, TE, Katy, TX

Most Improved: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Covington, LA

Isaiah Raikes, DL, Woodbury, NJ

SPECIAL TEAMS

MVP: Nik Constantinou, P, Melbourne, Australia

Newcomer Award: Deuce Harmon, DB, Corinth, TX

Most Impactful: Devon Achane, KR, Missouri City, TX

Ainias Smith, PR, Missouri City, TX

Most Improved: Sam Matthews, DB, League City, TX

Mr. Dependable: Connor Choate, DS, Coppell, TX

Seth Small, PLK, Katy, TX

Special Teams Scout Team: Andrew Merrick, LB, Dallas, TX

ACADEMIC AWARDS (Based on attitude and commitment in the classroom and attitude on the field.)

Freshman: Trey Zuhn III, OL, Ft. Collins, CO

Sophomore: Devin Price, WR, College Station, TX

Junior: Kenyon Green, OL, Humble, TX

Senior: Seth Small, PLK, Katy, TX

STRENGTH & CONDITIONING AWARDS:

Top Conditioned Athlete: Micheal Clemons, DL, Garland, TX

Myles Jones, DB, Magnolia, TX

Ainias Smith, WR, Missouri City, TX

Offensive Aggie Award: Haynes King, QB, Longview, TX

Layden Robinson, OL, Manvel, TX

Defensive Aggie Award: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Covington, LA

Leon O’Neal Jr., DB, Cypress, TX

Demani Richardson, DB, Waxahachie, TX

Specialist Aggie Award: Nik Constantinou, P, Melbourne, Australia

Caden Davis, PLK, Coppell, TX

Freshmen Aggie Award: Reuben Fatheree II, OL, Richmond, TX