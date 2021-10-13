Lexington QB Sheldon Springer named 3A Player of the Week

Springer was electric: completing 18-31 passes for 413-yards and four TDs, along with 10-carries for 60-yards and four TDs on the ground

LEXINGTON, Texas — The top high school football stars have been recognized in week 7 of the 2021 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Now in its sixteenth year, the program is back again. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes. The program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school careers.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Week 7 winners

Class 6A: Donny Bishop, Senior, RB/WR, Legacy Senior High School

Mascot: Rebels

Opponent: Frenship High School

Midland Legacy running back Donny Bishop lined up in the backfield and on the outside during the Rebels’ 68-28 win over Wolfforth Frenship. Bishop carried the ball seven times for 123 rushing yards and two rushing TDs, while hauling in four passes for 175 receiving yards and scoring three TDs at receiver. Bishop became the first player in the storied history of the program to eclipse both 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in the same game. Bishop’s TDs went for 44, 56, and 45 yards through the air, and 24 and 64 yards on the ground. Bishop does it all for the Rebels, including returning kicks and punts and being the team’s best tackler on special teams. He also competes in basketball and track and is involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“He’s as good of a kid that I ever coached in my life. We’re blessed to have him at Midland Legacy. I think Donny can play for anybody in the country. When you look at the history of Midland Lee/Midland Legacy, you think about that this is the first time ever that this has ever happened. It’s a testament to him. It’s a testament to our offensive line. He just got here, and he just kept working. It took him a little while to get him going because he was still trying to learn everything. But he’s a hard worker. He always has a smile and I’m blessed to coach him.”

Legacy Head Coach Clint Hartman

Class 5A: Mason Standerfer, Senior, QB, John L. Chapin High School

Mascot: Huskies

Opponent: Horizon High School

Following an eight-touchdown performance in a wild 56-52 win over Horizon last Friday night, Chapin senior quarterback Mason Standerfer is the first player in school history to be named the Built Fort Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week.

Standerfer finished the game 23-of-42 for 439 yards and six touchdowns through the air. He added 77 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and accounted for all eight Huskies’ touchdowns in a come-from-behind win over the Scorpions, their fourth straight win to improve to 5-2 this season. Standerfer, who also carries a 4.0 GPA, is getting the recognition this week, but he has delivered all season long. He's averaging nearly 250 passing yards per game and has thrown for 27 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Chapin's QB1 has also proven he's capable of beating teams with his legs, rushing for 264 yards and five touchdowns this season.

"We are so excited for Mason. His play speaks for itself, and he did a tremendous job last Friday to put us in position to continue to score touchdowns, keep up and win the game. He's a kid with high character on-and-off the field and is well-deserving of this award. We are really excited for him."

– Chapin Head Coach Ryan Warner

Class 4A: Charles Hodge, Senior, WR, Smithville High School

Mascot: Tigers

Opponent: Navasota High School

Senior wide receiver Charles Hodge helped lead the Smithville Tigers to a 50-28 victory over district rival Navasota. It was the first victory ever for Smithville against Navasota and it took a herculean effort by Hodge to ensure the win.

Hodge racked up eight receptions for 212 yards and an unbelievable six touchdowns. He also recovered two forced fumbles and had four tackles.

“Charles is an exceptional talent, a hard worker and very goal driven. It’s a pleasure coaching him. He had two goals this year: one - win a championship, which he’s help lead us in that direction, and two - get a Division 1 scholarship – which he has with Tulsa. He can accomplish whatever he sets his mind to.”

Smithville Head Coach Cyril Adkins

Class 3A: Sheldon Springer, Senior, QB/DB, Lexington High School

Mascot: Eagles

Opponent: Riesel High School

On Friday night against Riesel, Lexington quarterback Sheldon Springer was electric: completing 18-31 passes for 413-yards and four TDs, along with 10-carries for 60-yards and four TDs on the ground. And on defense Springer finished the game with four tackles and broke up three passes during the Eagles’ 69-24 win against Riesel.

Springer excels on and off the field. In the classroom he has a 3.5 GPA, is in the National Honor Society, Academic UIL competitions, Interact Club, and Fellowship of Christian Students.

“Sheldon’s greatest attribute to the quarterback position is not allowing anything to bother him and plays the next play making sure we as a team find a way to win and he doesn’t need the spotlight. Sheldon learned sign language as a very young boy with his mother being deaf and those challenges allowed the family to become even closer. He enjoys working with kids at Vacation Bible Study at church and volunteers mowing yards and doing work for the elderly or those who aren’t physically able to do it themselves.”

Lexington Head Coach Kirk Muhl

Class 2A: Marc Ramirez, Senior RB/LB, Wellington High School

Mascot: Rockets

Opponent: Shamrock High School

Senior RB/LB Marc Ramirez had an exceptional game as he helped lead the Rockets to a 44-14 win over Shamrock in District 4 – 2A Division II. The Dave Campbell’s Preseason Offensive MVP gained 239 yards on 21 carries and scored five touchdowns behind his powerful offensive line. He did this in just three quarters of action. However, his offensive output is just part of the story, because the 5’10” 180-pound two-way player also led defensively with 13 tackles - four of which were for a loss.

“Marc had a great game against a good Shamrock team. He is finally getting back to full health.”

Wellington Head Coach Greg Proffitt

Private Schools: Sylas Gomez, Senior, QB, Central Catholic High School

Mascot: Buttons

Opponent: Concordia Lutheran High School

Sylas Gomez racked up 344 yards of total offense and accounted for five touchdowns in San Antonio Central Catholic's 49-26 victory against Tomball Concordia Lutheran in a TAPPS Division I District 2 game. Gomez completed 11 of 16 passes for 280 yards and three TDs (27, 25, 24), and rushed for 64 yards and two TDs (4, 5) on only seven carries.

Gomez was the catalyst for a Central Catholic offense that amassed 486 yards – 206 rushing and 280 passing. The Buttons improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district.

Gomez has completed 75 of 112 passes, with two interceptions, for 1,217 yards and 14 TDs this season. He also has rushed for 440 yards and six TDs on 63 carries, an average of 7.0 yards per attempt. Gomez is in his second season as Central Catholic’s starting quarterback after playing wide receiver as a sophomore. He committed to the U.S. Military Academy this summer.

“Sylas has only thrown the ball 15 to 20 times a game this season, but he doesn’t miss much. He’s very accurate. His accuracy amazes me at times. We only played six games last year because of COVID, so his development has really been abbreviated. He’s done a good job, though. He’s good at learning and listening. He’s really tuned into the game, to what we’re doing and what he’s doing. He’s a good leader, too. I always say guys who are quarterbacks, they’re not leaders because they’re quarterbacks. They’re quarterbacks because they’re leaders.”

- Central Catholic Head Coach Michael Santiago

Nominate your elite student-athlete at FordPlayeroftheWeek.com

During each week of the 2021 regular season, fans, coaches, and media are asked to nominate players at FordPlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details. Fans will be able to follow the conversation on social media by using #FordPOTW and share the recognition of these outstanding individuals each week.

Additionally, fans are encouraged to catch all the action on Bally Sports Southwest. The network is again teaming with Ford and Texas Ford dealers to keep up with award winners through its weekly television show. Each week, television crews will travel to communities across Texas, spotlighting players who excel on the field, in the classroom and in their communities. The half-hour Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program will air on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00AM.

How the program works

The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program recognizes one high school student-athlete in six of the state’s athletic classifications each week of the regular season.

Nominees must excel in three categories:

Individual performance on the field, including significant statistics from that week’s game

Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship