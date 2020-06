The first ever game at the CSBI went to extra innings

BRYAN, Texas — The inaugural game of the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational did not disappoint.

Team Liberty beat Team Unity 11-10 in extra innings. Team Liberty jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Team Unity cut scored four unanswered runs. The score was tied at 6 after regulation, but Liberty outscored Unity 5-4 in the extra frame.