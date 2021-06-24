Local D3 Teams Dominate on First Day of State 7v7 Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The State 7v7 Tournament kicked off at Veterans Park in College Station on Thursday and the three local Brazos Valley teams in the Division 3 bracket performed well.
Franklin, which is making its first ever appearance to the State 7v7 Tournament, went 3-0 on the afternoon with wins over Wink, Dublin and Collinsville.
Hearne and Lexington both went 2-1.
The D3 championship bracket begins Friday morning at 8 a.m. It's single elimination.
D1 pool play also begins on Friday, which College Station & A&M Consolidated in action. The Tigers are the defending champions.
The D1 championship bracket begins on Saturday morning.