Local High School Coaches React to Rumors of Flipping Fall & Spring Seasons

None of them think it's an ideal option

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Football in the spring? Come on now, let's not be crazy, but there is a rumor making the rounds on the internet about that exact possibility.

Last month, Dallas First Baptist coach Jason Lovvorn submitted a proposal to TAPPS to flip the fall and spring sports seasons, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.

The UIL responded to that report by saying it's exploring every option to play all high school sports in the 2020-2021 school year, but flipping seasons is not something currently under consideration.

2020 has been a crazy year so far so just because it's not currently being looked at, doesn't mean it can't or won't happen, so we asked a few local football coaches what they thought of the potential idea.

"I mean it's not my first choice by any means but we are going to do what's in the best interest of the kids," Anderson-Shiro coach Brad Hodges says. "The first thing is making sure everyone is healthy and the second thing is making sure these kids get their seasons in."

"I know that's a rumor going around but the UIL hasn't truly considered that as an option yet. We'll see what happens over the course of the next three weeks or so but we just want to play," Brenham coach Eliot Allen says. "We would like to play in the fall but if we get a chance to play, we'll take it however we can get it."

"Honestly I'm not in favor of it," Navasota coach Casey Dacus says. "The reason why I'm not is because in a 4A school like Navasota, we share a lot of athletes and when you have coaches coaching multiple sports and athletes playing multiple sports, it would change things quite a bit and would cause problems that way. With the spike we've seen recently too, you'd hate to switch the two and then see the sports that just got cancelled get cancelled again or delayed or shortened again. I just don' t know how you can do that and justify it."