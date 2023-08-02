Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley announces July youth football camp

The camp will take place at Merrill Green Stadium at Bryan High School on July 26 and 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley will be hosting a youth football clinic at Bryan High School's Merrill Green Stadium on July 26 and 27.

The clinic will feature local collegiate D1 athletes who will help the attendees to sharpen their football skills. Registration is $25 per session, and both sessions will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Both members and non-members are eligible to sign up.

Each session will be capped at 100 youth total to ensure each child receives quality instruction as well, with the clinic focusing on football skills such as:

Passing & catching

Footwork

Speed & agility with take-off development

Coverage & leverage

Team building

T-shirts will also be included as part of the sessions.

Click here for more information on the event and to register online.