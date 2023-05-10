x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

"Standing Room Only" no more seated tickets left in Texas A&M's game against Alabama

Classification ticket pull has ended for the Texas A&M Alabama football game and now only a limited amount of standing room only tickets remain.

More Videos

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's game against Alabama is expected to be standing-room only. Ticket pull for the Alabama game ended on Thursday and now only a limited amount of standing room only tickets remain. 

Students can walk up and get a ticket for $70 while guest tickets are $140. SRO tickets will be offered at the Kyle Field North ticket window beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Friday. 

Tickets will be first-come, first-serve so be sure to get there as early if you still want a ticket to the game. 

Related Stories on KAGS:

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out