Texas A&M looks to bounce back against Georgia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Georgia Bulldogs at 6 p.m. on Tuesday inside Reed Arena.

Scouting the Aggies

A top candidate for SEC Sixth Man of the Year, Quenton Jackson tops the team in scoring at 13.4 points, and has scored in double figures in each of the last nine games. Henry Coleman III is the team’s leading rebounder at 6.1 per game and ranks second on the team at 10.2 points per game. Tyrece Radford is second in rebounding at 5.6 and is averaging 9.7 points, and has scored in double figures in five of the last six games.

Scouting Georgia

The Bulldogs enter Tuesday’s contest with a 6-21 (1-13 SEC) ledger. UGA is led by Kario Oquendo, who is averaging 14.4 points per game, and Braelen Bridges, who averages 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Last Time vs. Georgia

A&M won the first meeting against Georgia, 81-79, in the conference opener on Jan. 4 in Athens. Marcus Williams hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining. Coleman scored a game-high 23 points, while Williams added 18 to go along with five assists and three steals. Coleman and Aaron Cash hauled in a team-high seven rebounds.

Promotions

The first 800 fans will receive a Texas A&M men’s basketball adidas shirt available at the north entry of Reed Arena.

As part of the $35k Student Attendance Challenge, Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation will be awarding one $5,000 check to a lucky winning student. More information can be found here.

The Fan Zone will be open at 5 p.m. at the north entrance of Reed Arena and includes a mix of free food, arcade games, face painting for kids and more.

Tuesday’s game is A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night as all A&M faculty and staff can receive two free tickets and additional tickets are available at a discounted rate here.

Parking

Fans heading to the game are reminded about the parking procedures at Reed Arena. Fans that are season pre-paid parking permit holders along with TAMU and retiree permit holders are asked to "Show Their Barcode" to an attendant as they enter to park at Reed Arena.

• Season pre-paid parking permit holders may park at Reed Arena in Lots 100a, b, c, e, f, g.

• Accessible parking available in Lot 102 and a portion of Lot 100g for $5 CASH ONLY. Placards will be checked at lot entrances.

• General Basketball parking is available in Lots 61, 97, 100j (and 100a-c, e, f, g in limited quantities) for $5 CASH ONLY. Correct change is appreciated and helps traffic flow.

• TAMU and retiree permit holders may park in Lots 100a–c and e–g (in limited quantities), and 61, 97 and 100j for free with their valid Texas A&M permit beginning 2.5 hours pre-game.

Visit Gameday.12thMan.com/Basketball for more parking information.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on ESPNU with Kevin Fitzgerald and Joe Kleine on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.