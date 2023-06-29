Will the Rockets fill their hole on the wing in NBA free agency? | Locked On Rockets

The Houston Rockets can make major upgrades in free agency this year.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets enter NBA free agency with more than $60 million and a seeming organizational motivation to improve after drafting Amen Thompson at No. 4 overall in the NBA Draft and signing top head coach Ime Udoka.

In particular, Houston will likely look for an upgrade on the wing to fill in around Thompson and other recent draft picks including guard Jalen Green and big men Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Alperen Sengun.

In a Wednesday episode of the Locked On Rockets podcast, host Jackson Gatlin was joined by Rockets Chop Shop Frank to discuss options on the wing in free agency including Cam Johnson, Khris Middleton and Dillon Brooks.

“The positions the Rockets are trying to fill with these veteran additions … is they want to bring in guys with that experience. Guys who have been there, who have done that," Gatlin said. "Which then kind of elevates the rest of the roster.”

Middleton, a 2021 NBA champion who will turn 32 in August, could be available as a veteran leader for the Rockets but comes with risk after a series of recent injuries.

“When you think about Middleton, he’s an isolation scorer, he’s not a great facilitator, and he’s basically played off of Giannis his whole career, so I don’t want to be the team to see what he looks like as ‘the guy,'" Rockets Chop Shop Frank said.

With Johnson, Houston would run the risk of holding up their cap space in a restricted free agent offer sheet. But Johnson is entering his prime as a sharpshooting forward who can hold up on defense and has experience in big games.

“Cam is a scorer," Gatlin said. "He can score in a variety of ways, he’s not just a one-dimensional, catch-and-shoot, that’s all he’s going to provide for you offensively."

On the other hand, Grant Williams comes from Boston as a versatile defensive forward who can make spot-up threes. He also has a relationship with Udoka from their time together with the Celtics.

“I see him as probably somebody that wants to win," Rockets Chop Shop Frank said. "Even though he’s young, I still think he probably wants to be on a contender once he’s gotten that taste of going to the Finals. … He might be a hard get.”

Lastly, the most realistic target may be Brooks, looking for his first big payday in his physical prime but carrying baggage after a tumultuous exit from the Grizzlies.

“When you look at what he does bring from a defensive perspective, he would immediately be the best defender on the team," Gatlin said. "And he’s been a starting-level player on a Grizzlies team that’s been really, really good the past three years.”