Locked On Nfl

NFL Draft 2023: Live pick tracker, selections for every team in round one

See the NFL Draft picks live, including expert coverage on each selection, in this NFL Draft pick tracker.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here! After months of anticipation and speculation surrounding what should be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory, tonight we get to watch it all unfold.

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock and will pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft after making a trade with the Chicago Bears.

We'll be tracking every pick made by every team throughout the night here, so check back for continuous updates!

Locked On's Live NFL Draft Hangout

The Locked On Podcast Network will be hosting a live hangout stream on YouTube throughout Day 1 and Day 2 of the NFL Draft. 

Join our draft experts, the Draft Dudes, Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino as they react to EVERY pick live and give expert analysis. Local team experts will appear in the stream throughout the night as well.

Find it come draft time on the Locked On NFL Scouting YouTube channel!

LIVE TRACKER: 2023 NFL Draft Selections (Round 1)

1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans (via Arizona Cardinals): Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6. Arizona Cardinals (via Detroit Lions): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9. Philadelphia Eagles (via Chicago Bears): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears (via Philadelphia Eagles): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12. Detroit Lions (via Houston Texans): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13. Green Bay Packers: Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (via New England Patriots): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15. New York Jets: Will McDonald, LB, Iowa State

16. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17. New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24. New York Giants (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland

25. Buffalo Bills (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo Bills): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

29. New Orleans Saints: Brian Bresee, DT, Clemson

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

How to watch Day 2-3 of 2023 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)

Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Watch: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes 

NFL Draft Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. PT

Watch: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes

