NFL Power Rankings for Week 10: Eagles reclaim top spot, Jets find top 10

The Seahawks, Dolphins and Cowboys continue to trend up in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings. See where they rank all 32 teams.

PHILADELPHIA — Another week in the NFL passes and it brings some new faces to the top 10 of our Locked On NFL Power Rankings!

For the first time all year we get a visit from the Jets into the top 10 after they pulled off a shocking upset over the Bills.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week result: 29-17 win over HOU

Ranking last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/1

The Eagles have reclaimed the No. 1 spot after being stuck in second behind the Bills over several weeks. The Jets defeated the Bills, so the Eagles slide in. They’re a perfect 8-0 on the year and they are cruising in nearly every game. They’ll have another weaker opponent in Week 10 as they play the Commanders at home.

2. Buffalo Bills

Last week result: 20-17 loss to NYJ

Ranking last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/3

The Bills lost to the Jets on Sunday in a shocking upset for New York. While it doesn’t mean much in terms of how we view the Bills, there could be some trouble with rumors of an elbow injury for Josh Allen. Certainly something to monitor, but the Bills still remain No. 2 ahead of the Chiefs since they defeated them straight-up.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week result: 20-17 win over TEN

Ranking last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/3

The Chiefs let out a big sigh of relief after avoiding a major upset loss themselves on Sunday Night Football. The Titans defense is very, very good. But the Titans offense is very, very bad without Ryan Tannehill right now as they can do nearly nothing in the passing game. The Chiefs struggled offensively all game, but they marched down the field twice when it counted. Nothing to worry about. They remain at three.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/8

The Cowboys were on a bye this past week but our voters slotted them actually one spot up from last week’s rankings over the Vikings. The Vikings won, but struggled against the Commanders before pulling out the 20-17 win.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Last week result: 20-17 win over WAS

Ranking last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8

The Vikings won, and are 7-1 on the year, but they drop a spot in the rankings? Our voters don’t seem too confident in Minnesota’s 20-17 win over Washington, moving them slightly behind in the rankings this week behind Dallas. Of course, we’re going to learn a LOT about this Vikings team over the next handful of weeks as they play the Bills on Sunday, the Cowboys in Week 11, the Patriots in Week 12, and the Jets in Week 13.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Last week result: 27-13 win over NO

Ranking last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/7

The Ravens coasted to a nice win over the Saints on the road on Monday Night Football. The Ravens seem to like the primetime slot lately. With no losses from the Chiefs, Vikings or Cowboys, they remain at No. 6.

7. San Francisco 49ers

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/9

The 49ers were on BYE this past week and they remain at No. 7 in the rankings. They’ll have a good test on Sunday against the Chargers.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Last week result: 42-21 win over CAR

Rank last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/12

After a brutal offensive performance against the Brown in Week 8, the Bengals bounced back in a big way, putting up 42 points on the Panthers and coasting to an easy win. Joe Mixon finally had a big breakout game with FIVE total touchdowns. That was important for Cincinnati, to find way to get in the end zone without Ja’Marr Chase. They move up on slot to No. 8.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Last week result: 31-21 win over ARI

Ranking last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/13

This Seahawks team just continues to impress. After they defeated the Cardinals at home a few weeks back, some thought it was Arizona’s turn to even up the score on the year in Arizona on Sunday. But Geno Smith and the Seahawks defense had other plans with a 31-21 victory to move to 6-3 on the year. They move up only one slot this week as nobody in front of them loses.

10. New York Jets

Last week result: 20-17 win over BUF

Ranking last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/15

J-E-T-S, WOW! Who expected that? The Jets defeated Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday collecting another huge win on the year. The Jets defense was fantastic, holding the Bills to just 17 points. They’re now 6-3 and just a half game behind Buffalo for the AFC East lead. They get a much deserved rest with a BYE in Week 10.

11. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: 35-32 win over CHI

Ranking last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/15

12. Tennessee Titans

Last week result: 20-17 loss to KC

Ranking last week: 8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/14

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week result: 20-17 win over ATL

Ranking last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/14

14. New York Giants

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/15

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week result: 16-13 win over LAR

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/15

16. New England Patriots

Last week result: 26-3 win over IND

Ranking last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/19

17. Atlanta Falcons

Last week result: 20-17 loss to LAC

Ranking last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/19

18. Los Angeles Rams

Last week result: 16-13 loss to TB

Ranking last week: 15

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/19

19. New Orleans Saints

Last week result: 27-13 loss to BAL

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/25

20. Cleveland Browns

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/23

21. Green Bay Packers

Last week result: 15-9 loss to DET

Ranking last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/23

22. Washington Commanders

Last week result: 20-17 loss to MIN

Ranking last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/27

23. Arizona Cardinals

Last week result: 31-21 loss to SEA

Ranking last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/24

24. Chicago Bears

Last week result: 35-32 loss to MIA

Ranking last week: 25

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/29

25. Denver Broncos

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/28

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week result: 27-20 win over LV

Ranking last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/27

27. Detroit Lions

Last week result: 15-9 win over GB

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/29

28. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week result: 27-20 loss to JAC

Ranking last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/30

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/29

30. Indianapolis Colts

Last week result: 26-3 loss to NE

Ranking last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/31

31. Carolina Panthers

Last week result: 42-21 loss to CIN

Ranking last week: 30

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/31

32. Houston Texans

Last week result: 29-17 loss to PHI

Ranking last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 32/32