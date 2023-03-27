x
Nfl Draft Show

NFL Mock Draft 2023: 4 QBs in first five picks? | Locked on NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL draft is exactly one month away, and the Locked On NFL Draft podcast gives all-new first round mock in their latest episode.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL draft season is in full effect, with exactly a month until the first round kicks off in Kansas City on April 27.

Locked On NFL Draft podcast co-host Keith Sanchez took the opportunity to reveal his seventh full first round mock draft of the season on the latest episode, giving fans a glimpse at where the top tier quarterbacks might end up in their first NFL season.

Below is a look at Sanchez's selections in his latest first round mock. For more analysis on each individual pick, check out the Locked on NFL Draft podcast!

1. Carolina Panthers: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5. Seattle Seahawks: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

6. Detroit Lions: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

8. Atlanta Falcons: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

9. Chicago Bears: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12. Houston Texans: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

13. New York Jets: Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State 

14. New England Patriots: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

15. Green Bay Packers: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

16. Washington Commanders: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

18. Detroit Lions: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joey Porter, CB, Penn State

20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21. Miami Dolphins: Pick forfeited

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

23. Baltimore Ravens: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

24. Minnesota Vikings: John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

26. New York Giants: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

27. Dallas Cowboys: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt

28. Buffalo Bills: Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin

29. Cincinnati Bengals: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

30. New Orleans Saints: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Brian Branch, SAF, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

