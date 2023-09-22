NFL Season 2023: 'Locked On NFL Kickoff Live' brings local expert insight previewing Week 3 of NFL season

The Locked on NFL Kickoff Live show discussed the ups and downs of Brock Purdy and the 49ers in their win over the Giants, before turning attention to Sunday's slate

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers coasting to a 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football to become the first 3-0 team in the league this season.

The Locked on NFL Kickoff Live show discussed Brock Purdy's performance, which got off to a rocky start before a strong finish, as well as how the Giants looked without running back Saquon Barkley, before turning attention to Sunday's slate.

Friday's show also features discussion on whether the Jets, sans Aaron Rodgers, can break their losing streak against the Patriots, which dates back to 2015, as well as the trio of NFC South teams who are off to 2-0 starts in New Orleans, Tampa Bay, and Atlanta - and which of those squads are for real.

Plus, find discussion on whether Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos can turn things around, whether the Miami Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders, and the latest in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow.

