x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nba Podcast

NBA Draft 2021 live draft tracker, updates: Cunningham, Green, Mobley are top three picks

The NBA Draft is here. Follow along with our live NBA Draft show and keep track of all the trades and selections.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2021 NBA Draft is here after months of anticipation for what should be an exciting draft class.

Check out all the picks throughout draft night here with reaction included from our Locked On local team experts and NBA Draft experts including Chad Ford and Rafael Barlowe.

LOCKED ON NBA LIVE DRAFT SHOW: Watch below on YouTube, or in the player above.

Draft Day trades: 

  • In-draft: Knicks trade pick No. 32 to Thunder for picks 34, 36
  • In-draft: Jazz trade pick No. 30 to Memphis Grizzlies. 
  • In-draft: Wizards trade pick No. 22 to Indiana for Aaron Holiday and pick No. 31.
  • In-draft: Knicks trade pick No. 21 to Los Angeles Clippers for pick No. 25, 2022 second round pick.
  • In-draft: Thunder trade pick No. 16 to Houston Rockets 
  • In-draft: Los Angeles Lakers trade Pick No. 22, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook.
  • In-draft: Pacers acquire 31st pick from Milwaukee Bucks for No. 54, 50 and two future second round picks
  • Pre-draft: Detroit Pistons trade Mason Plumlee and No. 37 pick to Charlotte Hornets for 57th overall pick.
  • Pre-draft: Brooklyn Nets trade Landry Shamet to Phoenix for Jevon Carter and the 29th overall pick in tonight's draft.
  • Pre-draft: Cleveland Cavaliers trade Taurean Prince to Minnesota Timberwolves for Ricky Rubio, 2022 second-round pick and cash
  • Pre-draft: New Orleans Pelicans trade 53rd overall pick to Philadelphia 76ers for $2 million

Round 1:

1. Detroit: Cade Cunningham, G/F, Oklahoma State

2. Houston: Jalen Green, G, G League Ignite

3. Cleveland: Evan Mobley, C/F, USC

4. Toronto: Scottie Barnes, F/G, Florida State

5. Orlando: Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga

6. Oklahoma City: Josh Giddey, G, Australia

7. Golden State (from MIN): Jonathan Kuminga, F, G-League Ignite

8. Orlando (from CHI): Franz Wagner, F, Michigan

9. Sacramento: Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor

10. Memphis (from New Orleans): Ziaire Williams, F, Stanford 

11. Charlotte: James Bouknight, G, UConn

12. San Antonio: Josh Primo, G, Alabama

13. Indiana: Chris Duarte, F, Oregon

14. Golden State: Moses Moody, F, Arkansas

15. Washington: Corey Kispert, F/G, Gonzaga 

16. Houston (from OKC): Alperen Sengun, C/F, Turkey

17. Pelicans (from MEM): Trey Murphy, F/G, Virginia 

18. Oklahoma City (from MIA): Tre Mann, G, Florida

19. Hornets (from NYK): Kai Jones, C/F, Texas 

20. Atlanta: Jalen Johnson, F, Duke

21. LA Clippers (from NYK): Keon Johnson, G, Tennessee 

22. Indiana (from LAL and then WAS): Isaiah Jackson, F, Kentucky

23. Houston (from POR): Usman Garuba, F, Spain 

24. Houston (from MIL): Josh Christopher, G, Arizona State 

25. New York (from LAC): Quentin Grimes, G, Houston 

26. Denver: Nah'Shon Lee "Bones" Hyland, G, VCU

27. Brooklyn: Cameron Thomas, G, LSU

 

28. Philadelphia: Jaden Springer, G, Tennessee 

29. Brooklyn (from PHX): Day'Ron Sharpe, F/C North Carolina

30. Memphis (from Utah): Santi Aldama, C/F, Spain

Round 2:

31. Washington (from Milwaukee): Isaiah Todd, F, G-League Ignite

32. Oklahoma City (from New York): Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Villanova

33. LA Clippers (from Orlando): Jason Preston, G, Ohio 

34. New York Knicks (from OKC): Rokas Jokubaitis, G, Lithuania 

35. New Orleans: Herb Jones, F, Alabama

36. New York Knicks (from OKC): Miles McBride, G, West Virginia

37. Charlotte (from DET): JT Thor, F, Auburn

38. Chicago (from NOP): Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois 

39. Sacramento: Neemias Queta, C, Utah State

40. Utah Jazz (from NOP): Jared Butler, G, Baylor

41. San Antonio: Joe Wieskamp, F, Iowa 

42. Detroit: Isaiah Livers, F, Michigan

43. Portland (from NOP): Greg Brown, F, Texas

44. Brooklyn (from IND): Kessler Edwards, F, Pepperdine

45. Boston: Juhann Begarin, G, France  

46. Toronto (from MEM): Dalano Banton, G, Nebraska

47. Toronto (from GSW): David Johnson, G, Louisville

48. Atlanta (from MIA)

49. Brooklyn (from ATL) 

50. Philadelphia (from NYK) 

51. Memphis (from POR)

52. Detroit (from LAL)

53. Philadelphia (from NOP)

54. Indiana (from MIL)

55. Oklahoma City (from DEN)

56. Charlotte (from LAC)

57. Charlotte (from BKN) 

58. New York (from PHI) 

59. Brooklyn (from PHX) 

60. Indiana (from UTA)