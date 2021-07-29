NBA Draft 2021 live draft tracker, updates: Cunningham, Green, Mobley are top three picks

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2021 NBA Draft is here after months of anticipation for what should be an exciting draft class.
Check out all the picks throughout draft night here with reaction included from our Locked On local team experts and NBA Draft experts including Chad Ford and Rafael Barlowe.
Draft Day trades:
- In-draft: Knicks trade pick No. 32 to Thunder for picks 34, 36
- In-draft: Jazz trade pick No. 30 to Memphis Grizzlies.
- In-draft: Wizards trade pick No. 22 to Indiana for Aaron Holiday and pick No. 31.
- In-draft: Knicks trade pick No. 21 to Los Angeles Clippers for pick No. 25, 2022 second round pick.
- In-draft: Thunder trade pick No. 16 to Houston Rockets
- In-draft: Los Angeles Lakers trade Pick No. 22, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook.
- In-draft: Pacers acquire 31st pick from Milwaukee Bucks for No. 54, 50 and two future second round picks
- Pre-draft: Detroit Pistons trade Mason Plumlee and No. 37 pick to Charlotte Hornets for 57th overall pick.
- Pre-draft: Brooklyn Nets trade Landry Shamet to Phoenix for Jevon Carter and the 29th overall pick in tonight's draft.
- Pre-draft: Cleveland Cavaliers trade Taurean Prince to Minnesota Timberwolves for Ricky Rubio, 2022 second-round pick and cash
- Pre-draft: New Orleans Pelicans trade 53rd overall pick to Philadelphia 76ers for $2 million
Round 1:
1. Detroit: Cade Cunningham, G/F, Oklahoma State
2. Houston: Jalen Green, G, G League Ignite
3. Cleveland: Evan Mobley, C/F, USC
4. Toronto: Scottie Barnes, F/G, Florida State
5. Orlando: Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga
6. Oklahoma City: Josh Giddey, G, Australia
7. Golden State (from MIN): Jonathan Kuminga, F, G-League Ignite
8. Orlando (from CHI): Franz Wagner, F, Michigan
9. Sacramento: Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor
10. Memphis (from New Orleans): Ziaire Williams, F, Stanford
11. Charlotte: James Bouknight, G, UConn
12. San Antonio: Josh Primo, G, Alabama
13. Indiana: Chris Duarte, F, Oregon
14. Golden State: Moses Moody, F, Arkansas
15. Washington: Corey Kispert, F/G, Gonzaga
16. Houston (from OKC): Alperen Sengun, C/F, Turkey
17. Pelicans (from MEM): Trey Murphy, F/G, Virginia
18. Oklahoma City (from MIA): Tre Mann, G, Florida
19. Hornets (from NYK): Kai Jones, C/F, Texas
20. Atlanta: Jalen Johnson, F, Duke
21. LA Clippers (from NYK): Keon Johnson, G, Tennessee
22. Indiana (from LAL and then WAS): Isaiah Jackson, F, Kentucky
23. Houston (from POR): Usman Garuba, F, Spain
24. Houston (from MIL): Josh Christopher, G, Arizona State
25. New York (from LAC): Quentin Grimes, G, Houston
26. Denver: Nah'Shon Lee "Bones" Hyland, G, VCU
27. Brooklyn: Cameron Thomas, G, LSU
28. Philadelphia: Jaden Springer, G, Tennessee
29. Brooklyn (from PHX): Day'Ron Sharpe, F/C North Carolina
30. Memphis (from Utah): Santi Aldama, C/F, Spain
Round 2: