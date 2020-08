The Aggie infielder was nice enough to wear a mic for us for the first few innings of Friday's win over the Bombers

BRYAN, Texas — You may know Logan Sartori for his work on the field with the Aggie baseball team.

In the shortened 2020 season, Sartori had the second best batting average on the team. But KAGS can promise you you've never heard him like this before.

Sartori is a member of the Brazos Valley Bombers, and he wore a KAGS microphone for the first few innings of Friday's win over the Generals.