COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Soccer standout Jimena Lopez has been summoned by the Mexico National Team to play a pair of international friendlies in Brazil on December 12 and 15.

Lopez has prior experience with the Mexico National Team, playing all five matches for El Tri at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. In addition to the Pan Am Games stint, Lopez won a CONCACAF Under-20 Championship and participated in the FIFA U20 World Cup in Brittany, France in 2018. She also played in the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2016.

Mexico is slated to play the Brazil National Team in São Paulo (Dec. 12) and Araraquara (Dec. 15). The squad is gearing up for CONCACAF’s Olympic qualifying matches in Edinburg, Texas beginning January 29, 2020. El Tri has group stage matches against Jamaica (Jan. 29), Saint Kitts and Nevis (Feb. 1) and Canada (Feb. 4). The top two teams advance to the knockout stage in Carson, California on Feb. 7-9.

Lopez, the SEC Midfielder of the Year, ranks third in the nation and led the SEC with her single-season school record 15 assists. Lopez also ranked third in the league in points (33) and ninth in goals (9). She has produced the spectacular numbers despite missing most of the preseason while playing in the Pan Am Games. In SEC play, Lopez registered 15 points on four goals and seven assists. She led the league in assists in conference play despite missing a match while participating in a Mexico National Team training camp.

The Mexico City native has appeared in 62 matches during her Aggie career, including 49 starts. She has 49 points on 15 goals and 19 assists. Lopez made an immediate impact in Aggieland, scoring twice in the opening weekend to earn SEC Freshman of the Week and TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week honors in 2017.