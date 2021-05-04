López Tabbed a Hermann Trophy Semifinalist

The versatile López was the 2019 SEC Midfielder of the Year before switching to the backline for the 2020 campaign.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M graduate Jimena López was named one of the 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, presented annually to the top player in collegiate soccer, the United Soccer Coaches announced Tuesday.

The Missouri Athletic Club’s Hermann Trophy, presented by World Wide Technology, is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer and has been awarded annually since 1967. The list of semifinalists was based on voting by NCAA Division I coaches. Three finalists will be named on May 12.

López earned SEC Co-Defender of the Year following the Aggies’ successful fall 2020 campaign that included winning a share of their third Southeast Conference regular-season title. The Maroon & White posted an 8-2-0 record in the autumn, including a 7-1-0 mark in league play. López led the Aggies and ranked second in the SEC with four assists and she added three goals. The Mexico City native’s career numbers included 59 points on 18 goals and 23 assists in 72 matches.

The versatile López was the 2019 SEC Midfielder of the Year before switching to the backline for the 2020 campaign. She registered a single-season school record with 15 assists in 2019.

She was also a star in the classroom, earning United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Second Team, Scholar All-West Region First Team and CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 Second Team in 2019.