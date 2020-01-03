BATON ROUGE, La. — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M fell to LSU, 64-50, Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to move to 14-14 (8-8 SEC) on the season.

· LSU leads the all-time series, 24-18.

TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies were 9-23 (39.1%) from beyond the arc, marking the fourth consecutive game the Maroon & White have made at least nine three-pointers. Prior to the four-game streak, Texas A&M had just two games were it made at least nine.

· The Aggies outscored the Tigers, 11-1, on second chance opportunities.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Jay Jay Chandler, Savion Flagg, Wendell Mitchell, Emanuel Miller and Josh Nebo for the first time this season (0-1).



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Savion Flagg led the Aggies in scoring for the fifth time this season as the junior scored 17 points. The Alvin, Texas, native has scored in double figures in each of the last six games.

· Flagg connected on five of his six three-point attempts, matching his season high in three-pointers made.

· Josh Nebo hauled in a team-high nine rebounds. The senior also added 11 points, which ranked second on the team.

· Yavuz Gultekin scored eight points off of the bench, the second-highest point total he has had in conference play this season.

· Buzz Williams is 14-14 in his first season at Texas A&M and 267-169 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.



UP NEXT

The Aggies square off against No. 15 Auburn on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Auburn Arena.