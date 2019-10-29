COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's Justin Madubuike has been named a semifinalist for the 2019 Bednarik Award, announced Tuesday by the Maxwell Football Club.
Madubuike, a junior defensive lineman from McKinney, Texas, is one of two representatives from Texas and among six student-athletes from the Southeastern Conference named as a semifinalist. The disruptive lineman has accounted for 7.5 tackles for loss this season to go along with 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and a blocked kick.
In 1995, the Maxwell Club introduced an award for the College Defensive Player of the Year, which was named in honor of the 1948 Maxwell Award winner and member of the College and Pro Halls of Fame, Chuck Bednarik. Voters for the Maxwell College Awards are NCAA Head College Football Coaches, members of the Maxwell Football Club, sportswriters and sportscasters from across the country.
Bednarik Award Semifinalists
Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
Evan Weaver, LB, Cal
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
Marvin Wilson, NG, Florida
J.R. Reed, S, Georgia
Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
Jordyn Brooks, LS, Texas Tech
Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah
David Woodward, LB, Utah State
Zack Baun, DE, Wisconsin
