Makarova and Goldsmith Ready to Begin NCAA Individual Championships

In singles, the No. 25-ranked Makarova will take on No. 37 Peyton Stearns of Texas on Sunday, May 23rd at 5:30 p.m. in the Round of 64

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s tennis proceeds with its final week of competition in the 2020-21 campaign this week, as both Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith prepare to take part in the NCAA Individual Championships beginning tomorrow, Sunday May 23rd at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex.

In singles, the No. 25-ranked Makarova will take on No. 37 Peyton Stearns of Texas on Sunday, May 23rd at 5:30 p.m. in the Round of 64. The doubles competition will begin in the Round of 32 on Monday, May 24th as the No. 20-ranked pairing of Makarova and Goldsmith will challenge the No. 15 duo of Maya Tahan and Diana Khodan from Miami, with first serve time to be announced.

Fans interested in following along with the NCAA Women’s Tennis Individual Championships are encouraged to click here to download the TennisONE app. In collaboration with the NCAA, TennisONE will offer live streaming and scoring from every match at the USTA National Campus. For more information, be sure to follow the Aggies on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

“Coach Jordan Szabo and I are looking forward to Tatiana competing in the singles event while both Tatiana and Jayci compete in the doubles competition,” head coach Mark Weaver explained. “Their individual achievements this season played a key role in our team’s success. We have been working hard in our practices since our team finished the season in the Round of 16, and both of these girls will be ready to go once the individual portion begins tomorrow.”

The Moscow, Russia, native Makarova enters the Individual Championships playing some of her best tennis this season, winning each of her three singles matchups in the NCAA Team Championships highlighted by a three-set thriller against No. 12 Giulia Pairone of Florida State in the Round of 16. The senior is 26-6 overall this season and went a whopping 8-4 against ranked singles opposition throughout the dual match campaign. As for Stearns, the freshman has served as the Longhorns primary threat at the No. 1 singles line. The Mason, Ohio, native is 12-4 in dual matches and went 16-7 overall this year.