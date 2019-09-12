COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Braden Mann, Justin Madubuike and Jalen Wydermyer of Texas A&M Football were named to the Associated Press All-SEC Second Team, announced Monday morning.



Mann, from Houston, Texas, ranks second nationally in punting and posting his second-straight season with an average over 47 yards per kick. The senior boomed 28 punts of 50-or-more yards with 23 kicks downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.



Madubuike, from McKinney, Texas, leads the Aggies with 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and seven QB hurries this season. As a junior, he posted career-highs in tackles, tackles for loss, fumbles forced and matched his 5.5 sacks from a season ago.



Wydermyer led all freshman tight ends in the country with six touchdowns while his 31 receptions were tied for the third most among tight ends in the SEC. The freshman from Dickinson, Texas, posted a first down or touchdown on 23 of his 31 catches this season.