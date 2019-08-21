COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football's Braden Mann has been named to the Preseason All-American Team by the Associated Press and ESPN, announced Tuesday.



Mann, a senior from Houston, aims to become the fourth repeat winner of the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's best punter, after his record-setting junior season marked the first time an Aggie took home the trophy. Mann set the NCAA records for punting average (50.98), 60-yard punts in a season (14) and single-game punting average (60.8) last year.



Following his historic junior campaign, Mann became Texas A&M's 10th unanimous and 30th consensus All-American in program history. Mann earned honors from American Football Coaches Association, AP, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation.